The Indian gaming market is on a rapid ascent, with projections estimating it will reach $9.2 billion by the fiscal year 2029. In a move to solidify its standing in India's burgeoning mobile gaming sector, iQOO, the high-performance smartphone brand under the vivo group, has announced a strategic collaboration with seven of the nation's premier gamers. This initiative aims to co-create devices that cater meticulously to the gaming community's needs, ensuring both professional and casual gamers receive an unparalleled experience.

The gamers—Dynamo Gaming, GamerFleet, Mortal, Payal Gaming, Scout, Shreeman Legend, and UnGraduate Gamer—will actively participate in the development process of iQOO smartphones. Their role encompasses using, testing, providing feedback, and ultimately certifying the devices, starting with the upcoming iQOO Neo 10R. This hands-on involvement ensures that the smartphones are fine-tuned to meet the rigorous demands of gaming and live streaming.

By integrating feedback from top-tier gamers, iQOO aims to deliver devices that resonate with the gaming community's aspirations. This collaboration not only enhances the brand's product offerings but also strengthens its bond with the gaming community, ensuring that future devices are crafted with firsthand insights from those who know gaming best.

Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO, emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating, "These gamers are the real questers, the catalysts behind the Esports culture in India. As a company committed to pushing the boundaries of gaming, we are collaborating with them to ensure the best gaming experience on iQOO smartphones."

The iQOO Neo 10R, set to launch in March 2025, is the inaugural device born from this collaboration. It boasts the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, promising robust performance tailored for gaming enthusiasts. Additionally, it features a 6400mAh battery, ensuring extended gaming sessions without frequent recharging. The device also sports a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, enhancing visual clarity and responsiveness.

iQOO's proactive approach, including this recent collaboration, positions the brand as a pivotal contributor to the growth of the Indian Esports industry. Previously, in December 2024, iQOO partnered with six BGMI Esports teams and over 100 gamers to promote Esports in India.