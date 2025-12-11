iSprout Secures INR 60 Cr Debt Funding from Tata Capital The funds will be deployed to expand iSprout's centres across tier I and tier II cities, upgrade technology, enhance workspace customisation and strengthen end to end facility management.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Sundari Patibandla and Sreenivas Tirdhala, Co-founders of iSprout

Hyderabad-based managed office solutions provider iSprout has secured INR 60 crore in debt funding from Tata Capital.

The company said the fresh capital will support its plan to expand across major Indian metros and strengthen infrastructure for its growing base of enterprise clients. The funding will also help the organisation enhance its managed office portfolio at a time when demand for flexible and customised workspaces continues to rise in the country.

iSprout plans to use the funds to open new centres in tier I and tier II cities. The investment will also be directed towards upgrading its technology platforms, workspace design capabilities and end to end facility management services. The company stated that the new support will enable it to scale faster while maintaining its focus on delivering design oriented and fully serviced work environments.

Founded in 2016 by Sundari Patibandla, Sneha Boyalla and Sreenivas Tirdhala, iSprout offers managed office solutions that include coworking spaces, private cabins, single desks and virtual offices. Its facilities provide high speed internet, front desk support, meeting rooms, security and cafeteria access. The company also offers in house business support services such as accounting and GST filing.

iSprout currently operates in 9 Indian cities with 25 centres and manages a portfolio of 2.5 million square feet, including spaces under development. The company claims to serve Global Capability Centres, large enterprises and startups seeking flexible workspace solutions.

Indian competitors in the managed office space segment include Smartworks, Awfis, IndiQube and 91Springboard.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae