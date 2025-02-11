IXP Launches INR 200 Cr Fund to Boost Biotech Innovation The portfolio will comprise 20-25 B2B startups spanning Pre-seed to Series A stages, addressing innovation gaps in areas such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical technology, specialty chemicals, agrotechnology, and nutraceuticals.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Vishal Goel (Partner at IXP and Co-founder of JV Ventures), Dr Ketki Tulpule (CIO at IXP), & Jasmeet Chhabra (Partner at IXP)

IXP, a lifesciences-focused venture capital firm backed by JV Ventures, has announced the launch of its maiden fund, the IXP Lifesciences Catalyst Fund. Targeting a corpus of INR 200 crore, with a greenshoe option of INR 100 crore, the fund aims to support early-stage biotech companies in India.

The portfolio will comprise 20-25 B2B startups spanning Pre-seed to Series A stages, addressing innovation gaps in areas such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical technology, specialty chemicals, agrotechnology, and nutraceuticals.

Dr Ketki Tulpule, CIO at IXP, highlighted the fund's unique approach: "We identified a critical gap in the Indian startup ecosystem for biotech. Our pan-India survey revealed challenges requiring specialised expertise. With industry veterans as advisors, we bring scientific, operational, and industry-specific support to our investments."

IXP adopts a hands-on investment model through its Venture Studio, co-creating startups with scientists to address unmet market needs. Vishal Goel, Partner at IXP and Co-founder of JV Ventures, stated, "Unlike traditional VCs, we actively participate from concept to scale, transforming scientists into founders through our Venturepreneur Program."

Further differentiating itself, IXP leverages PoweRx, the lifesciences vertical of JV Ventures, to provide portfolio companies with access to laboratories, R&D services, and networks. Jasmeet Chhabra, Partner at IXP, explained, "Early-stage biotech companies need more than just funding. Our ecosystem ensures they have the resources to succeed."

With this fund, IXP aims to catalyse innovation in India's dynamic lifesciences sector, creating a robust ecosystem for scientific entrepreneurship. Through its strategic approach, IXP is poised to unlock the untapped potential of the biotech industry while fostering transformative breakthroughs.
