Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is setting its sights firmly on India as it doubles down on electric mobility and expands its footprint in one of the world's fastest-growing luxury car markets. Even as the company confirms it will not manufacture vehicles in the United States, citing the continued impact of tariffs, India has emerged as a key growth frontier, bolstered by a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that favors electric vehicles.

JLR India has reported its strongest fiscal year to date, retailing 6,183 units in FY25, a 40 per cent jump over the previous year. Dealer dispatches saw a near-identical 39 per cent rise, touching 6,266 units. The momentum, according to JLR India managing director, Rajan Amba, is not an anomaly but part of a deliberate push to entrench the brand deeper in the Indian market.

Amba told PTI that with demand and appreciation for bespoke or differentiated car models remaining very high in India, the company sees a clear path to sustained growth. The company currently sells over 8,000 units annually and anticipates doubling both volume and revenue within the next three to four years.

India's luxury car market—still a sliver of the country's 4-million-unit passenger vehicle segment—is poised for expansion. "Certainly from a 4-5 year horizon perspective, we believe this 50,000-odd number (annual luxury car sales) is likely to double because of the sheer amount of wealth that is being created in India," said Amba. He pointed to rising entrepreneurship, localization, and government initiatives like Make in India as catalysts for the segment's expected surge.

As part of its broader transformation strategy, Jaguar is moving fully to electric vehicles. JLR's future in India will balance battery electric vehicles (BEVs) with internal combustion engine models. The Range Rover BEV is among several new offerings lined up for the Indian market.

"We plan to double our sales network to around 50 outlets by 2030," Amba said. The company plans to expand into cities like Rajkot, Goa, and Nagpur, adding that the network currently spans 21 cities through 25 authorized dealerships.

Earlier this year, the company began local manufacturing of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport—models that have already seen overwhelming demand. With strong performance and ambitious plans, JLR is gearing up to make India one of the top ten global markets for its parent company in the years ahead.
