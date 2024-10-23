JLR's India Hub will work closely with a range of startups, concentrating on some of the most impactful emerging technologies in the automotive sector.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday, announced the launch of its latest Open Innovation Hub in India, aiming to foster collaboration with startups and shape the future of mobility. This new hub is JLR's fifth since the inception of its Open Innovation Programme in April 2022, following successful centers in the UK, US, Israel and Brazil. Located in one of the world's fastest-growing technology markets, JLR's India Hub will work closely with a range of startups, concentrating on some of the most impactful emerging technologies in the automotive sector. This includes leveraging AI for smarter vehicle performance, using big data to optimize vehicle operations, and exploring IoT innovations for connected vehicles. ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) and advanced sensors will play a pivotal role in enhancing safety and autonomous driving features, key components of future mobility.

"India's rapidly growing startup sector and JLR's already established presence and close links to the Tata Group make the country the ideal location for the newest Innovation Hub. Through global collaboration, JLR's Open Innovation Programme is connecting us to the next generation of talent and technologies, and the addition of a Hub in India will support JLR's engineering teams to innovate quickly to support vehicle design, features and improve customer experiences," said Igor Murakami, JLR's Innovation Director.

The launch of the India Innovation Hub is in partnership with Plug and Play, a renowned corporate innovation platform and investor. This partnership will bring together a diverse set of stakeholders, including industry experts, government officials and academic leaders. Together, they will collaborate to address critical challenges in the automotive and technology sectors, accelerating innovation in sustainable mobility solutions.

Lalitha Indrakanti, JLR Technology & Business Services India (TBSI), CEO stated, "Quality and innovation are core elements of our business. Through the Innovation Hub we are looking to tap into India's deep technology ecosystem to discover new possibilities with a strong focus on engineering and sustainability. The hub will act as a dedicated space to attract disruptors to bring meaningful and scalable solutions to market. We aim to be the leading Innovation Hub for mobility and sustainability and be the top collaborator of choice for startups."