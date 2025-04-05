Jai Kisan Raises INR 26.5 Crore in Extended Series B Round to Bolster Rural Fintech Operations Despite its growing footprint in rural fintech, Jai Kisan reported a loss of Rs 51 crore in the fiscal year ending March 2024, on an operating revenue of Rs 39 crore. The fresh capital is expected to help the company strengthen its product offerings and expand its reach across India's rural landscape

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Mumbai-based rural fintech startup Jai Kisan has secured Rs 26.5 crore (approximately USD 3 million) in an extended Series B funding round. The latest infusion saw participation from existing investors Mirae Asset Venture Investments, Unitary Fund, and Blume Ventures.

As per the reports, Jai Kisan's board passed a special resolution to allot 980 compulsory cumulative preference shares (CCPS) at an issue price of Rs 2,70,133 per share to raise the capital. Mirae Asset led the round with an investment of Rs 12.5 crore, followed by Rs 12 crore from Unitary Fund and Rs 2 crore from Blume Ventures.

Founded in 2017 by Arjun Ahluwalia and Adriel Maniego, Jai Kisan provides digital credit and financing solutions tailored for India's agricultural and rural sectors. The startup bridges the gap in formal financial services by enabling credit access for both online and offline transactions, specifically designed for underserved local economies with limited banking infrastructure.

Despite its growing footprint in rural fintech, Jai Kisan reported a loss of Rs 51 crore in the fiscal year ending March 2024, on an operating revenue of Rs 39 crore. The fresh capital is expected to help the company strengthen its product offerings and expand its reach across India's rural landscape.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Technology

AMD To Strengthen Its Data Centre Business In India

Our data center growth in India, in particular, is propelled by increasing market share among the top three hyperscalers, says Jaya Jagadish, country head and SVP of Silicon Design Engineering, AMD India

By Shrabona Ghosh
Science & Technology

90% of Your Business Could Be Automated With Just These 4 Tools

Discover four AI agents to boost revenue, efficiency and growth — without hiring.

By Ben Angel
Business Process

How I Automated 50% of My Business Tasks and Scaled Without Hiring More Employees

Discover how automation helped us streamline processes, improve efficiency by 50% and scale without hiring extra employees.

By Kartik Ahuja
News and Trends

TPG Acquires Majority Stake in Siemens Gamesa's Wind Business in India and Sri Lanka

In addition to TPG, MAVCO Investments—backed by members of the Murugappa Group family—and former JSW Energy CEO Prashant Jain will also invest as minority stakeholders.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf