Japan to Invest INR 6 Trillion in India The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi also urged Japanese businesses to explore opportunities in India, using the success stories of companies like Suzuki and Daikin as a model for potential future investments

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

India and Japan have committed to a landmark economic partnership, with Japan targeting an investment of ¥10 trillion (approximately INR 6 trillion) in India over the next decade. This announcement was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his discussions with Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo.

As part of this expanded collaboration, the two nations have launched the Economic Security Cooperation Initiative, which will focus on sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital partnerships, and the joint development of semiconductors and rare earth minerals.

The two leaders also underscored their intention to strengthen economic ties, not only between India and Japan but also with other global partners, particularly in light of the U.S. imposing a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, which is the highest in the world.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised the establishment of a "strong foundation for a new and golden chapter" in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with a comprehensive roadmap outlined for the next decade. He said the vision would cover key areas such as investment, innovation, economic security, environment, technology, health, mobility, and people-to-people exchanges.

Looking ahead, India and Japan are working on high-speed train projects and making significant progress in areas such as ports, aviation, and shipbuilding under the Next Generation Mobility Partnership. Modi also shared plans for promoting an exchange of up to 500,000 people over the next five years, with 50,000 skilled Indians expected to contribute to Japan's economic growth.

During the India-Japan Economic Forum, Modi highlighted the complementary strengths of both nations; Japan as a "tech powerhouse" and India as a "talent powerhouse." The partnership aims to leverage these strengths in fields such as semiconductors, quantum computing, space exploration, and artificial intelligence. Both countries are also focused on sustainable energy, with an emphasis on carbon markets, green energy transitions, and the development of renewable energy solutions, including solar cells and green hydrogen.

Additionally, the two nations have agreed to establish a joint credit mechanism to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet their respective net-zero targets. Modi also announced that India is targeting 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and aims to achieve 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047.

The Prime Minister also urged Japanese businesses to explore opportunities in India, using the success stories of companies like Suzuki and Daikin as a model for potential future investments. He concluded by stressing the potential for collaboration between India and Japan to foster significant growth and development, particularly in the Global South, including Africa.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Gloves Are Off: Ultrahuman CEO says Oura is Using Litigation to Block Competition

Ultrahuman founder and CEO Mohit Kumar reveals the roadmap ahead after the ITC ruling in favour of its competitor Oura.

By Kul Bhushan
Science & Technology

The New Number 1 AI Agent to Build a Profitable One-Person Business That Runs While You Sleep

The breakthrough update that makes your business run like you've hired a full team.

By Ben Angel
Marketing

Why Marketing Agencies and Consultants Are Struggling Right Now — and How They Can Turn Things Around

2025 is a watershed year for marketing consultants and agencies. Let's discuss the pressures, pitfalls and the way ahead.

By Al Sefati
News and Trends

Luxury Cars: Need For Speed In Tier II, Tier III Cities

Companies such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Lexus, Lamborghini and others see potential in emerging markets of Tier II and Tier III cities. Ludhiana, Udaipur, Kanpur, Mysore, among others, where there are high numbers of NRIs and HNIs have seen high penetration of luxury cars

By Shrabona Ghosh
Business News

Low Cost Business Ideas

Looking on how to start a small business but don't have much money? Our low cost startup ideas will help you plan a business to fit your budget.