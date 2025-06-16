The new centre's launch is part of the companies' global growth strategy, enhancing their ability to deliver innovation, operational excellence, and scalable services across international markets.

As India continues to be a hotbed for tech and innovation, Toyo Engineering Corporation (Toyo Japan) and MODEC, Inc. (MODEC) has officially launched their global capability Center (GCC), TOYO MODEC OFS India Private Limited (OFS India) in Bengaluru, India. The GCC spread across approx. 1,00,000 sq.ft., is set to hire 750 employees over the next three years.

The roles will be across functions like engineering, procurement and comprehensive support for Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) projects.

OFS India is a joint venture company of Toyo Engineering India Private Limited (Toyo India), a subsidiary of Toyo Japan and Offshore Frontier Solutions Pte. Ltd. (OFS), a MODEC Group company.

The new centre's launch is part of the companies' global growth strategy, enhancing their ability to deliver innovation, operational excellence, and scalable services across international markets.

"Our journey to this day has been marked by a shared vision of innovation, excellence, and a commitment to creating value for our customers and stakeholders. This joint venture is a reflection of our collective belief in the power of collaboration and the limitless possibilities that arise when we combine our strengths and expertise," said Eiji Hosoi, President and CEO, Toyo Japan.

"By establishing a presence here, we are embracing an environment that encourages innovation, agility, and collaboration—qualities essential to meeting the increasingly complex and sophisticated needs of our FPSO projects. This will help us scale with speed, maintain execution quality, and deliver smarter, more efficient solutions to our global clients," said Hirohiko Miyata, President and CEO, MODEC.

According to an EY report, it is estimated that the domestic GCC market size will reach USD 110 billion by the year 2030, led by software exports, which remains a key component of India's service exports. It is predicted that by 2030, India will have 2,400 GCCs and that number can potentially increase to 2,550 as India emerges as the world's technology and services hub.

"A large number of Japanese GCCs are expanding their operation in Bengaluru, signaling a new era of cooperation between Japan and India. Bengaluru can also provide an abundance of engineers with expertise in oil production facilities. With this center, OFS India will create valuable employment opportunities, support the growth of local industries, and drive offshore energy projects," said Nakane Tsutomu, Consul General of Japan in Bengaluru.