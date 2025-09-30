Japanese VC Firm Unleash Capital Closes INR 300 Cr Maiden Fund for Fintech Bets The fund has invested in seven Indian startups and targets 12–15 companies overall, with cheque sizes ranging from INR 5 crore to INR 18 crore.

Japanese venture capital firm Unleash Capital Partners has closed its maiden fund at INR 300 crore, marking a new entrant into India's growing fintech investment landscape.

The fund is backed by nearly 35 Japanese limited partners and is co-managed by founder Natsuki Sugai along with Japanese financial services group Gojo and Company.

The fund claims to have already invested in seven Indian startups and aims to support 12 to 15 companies overall. Its investment cheques range between INR 5 crore and INR 18 crore.

The strategy focuses on seed and Series A stage ventures that are either offering financial services directly or building the technology and infrastructure underpinning the sector.

Sugai said the fund is entirely fintech-focused and prioritises entrepreneurs committed to complying with Reserve Bank of India regulations. Beyond capital, Unleash Capital intends to connect its portfolio companies with Japanese investors to explore equity, debt financing, business collaborations, and possible merger and acquisition opportunities.

The move adds to the growing presence of Japanese capital in India, where players like SoftBank and MUFG already have significant exposure.

Companies backed by Unleash Capital include Pelocal, which provides an artificial intelligence-driven payments orchestration system that integrates with WhatsApp and other messaging platforms, digital lending startup Zype, and enterprise solutions provider Neurofin AI, which caters to the banking and financial services industry.

Sugai noted that some Japanese investors are open to directly investing in or acquiring Unleash Capital's portfolio companies in the future, leveraging their networks and strategic interests.
