Jaro Education Plans INR 450 Cr IPO IPO will open for subscription on September 23 and close on September 25.

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research, widely known as Jaro Education, has announced plans to raise INR 450 crore through its initial public offering that will open for subscription on September 23. The issue will close on September 25.

The company has set a price band between INR 846 and INR 890 per share for its maiden offering. The IPO consists of a fresh issue worth INR 170 crore along with an offer for sale of shares amounting to INR 280 crore by promoter Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe.

According to the company, funds from the fresh issue will be allocated for multiple purposes. About INR 81 crore has been set aside for marketing, brand building, and advertising, while INR 45 crore will go toward debt repayment. The balance will be used for general corporate requirements.

Established in 2009 by Salunkhe, Jaro Education provides degree programmes and certification courses in partnership with leading academic institutions.

As of March 2025, it had more than 22 offices-cum-learning centres in major cities to support offline learning.

The company also operates 17 immersive tech studios within the campuses of several IIMs. Its collaborations extend to 36 partner institutions, including IITs, IIMs, Swiss School of Management, and the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

The firm offers a portfolio of 268 programmes across diverse fields.

Nuvama Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and Systematix Corporate Services are acting as book running lead managers, while Bigshare Services is the registrar.

Competitors of Jaro Education include UpGrad, Simplilearn, Great Learning, and Eruditus.
