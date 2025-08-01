Jashvik Capital Commits Over INR 400 Cr to Marg ERP for Digital Push in Pharma and Healthcare The funding aims to accelerate product innovation, enhance customer focus, and drive expansion across both domestic and international markets.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Naresh Patwari, Founder and Managing Partner at Jashvik Capital

Jashvik Capital, a mid‑market private equity firm, has announced an investment exceeding INR 400 crore in Marg ERP, a leading Indian provider of ERP and inventory management software for small and medium enterprises.

The funding aims to accelerate product innovation, enhance customer focus, and drive expansion across both domestic and international markets.

Founded in 2000 by Anup Singh Thakur, Sudhir Singh Thakur and Mahendar Singh, Marg ERP has developed significant expertise in the pharmaceutical value chain. The company claims to serve more than 500,000 subscribers across healthcare, FMCG and retail sectors in India and 32 other countries. In India, almost half of the pharmaceutical distribution and retail businesses use Marg's software solutions. Its growth rate of over 25 percent annually has been largely driven by word‑of‑mouth referrals and supported by more than 850 channel partners across over 650 cities.

The investment from Jashvik Capital is expected to help Marg ERP pursue both organic and inorganic growth strategies.

Anup Singh Thakur, Chairman and Managing Director of Marg ERP, said, "We look forward to leveraging Jashvik Capital's deep expertise in healthcare, pharma and health tech to take Marg to its next orbit and build a global healthcare SaaS leader out of India. By empowering industry participants like retailers, distributors, manufacturers, hospitals and physicians, we aim to enhance patient access to affordable healthcare and help improve patient outcomes. Together, we plan to build a truly world‑class healthcare technology infrastructure company. We also plan to deepen our footprint in international markets through our recently launched cloud‑based accounting and ERP product, Marg Book."

Naresh Patwari, Founder and Managing Partner at Jashvik Capital, said, "Having known the founders of Marg ERP for the past seven to eight years, we have consistently been impressed by their strategic foresight and passion for using technology to empower entrepreneurs and businesses in the healthcare sector. The founders, their talented employees and their committed channel partners have built a strong, resilient business that is well‑positioned to grow as Indian healthcare shifts toward a value and outcomes‑based model. We are particularly impressed with how Marg is enabling pharmaceutical companies through its ECOD platform and its AI‑enabled ordering and payment solutions."

This marks the fourth investment from Jashvik Capital Fund I and aligns with the firm's strategy of supporting founder‑led businesses that address large‑scale real‑world challenges.

The financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed. Earlier this year, Marg ERP's founders repurchased a 49 percent stake previously held by API Holdings, parent company of PharmEasy and Thyrocare.
