JD Cables Secures INR 5.2 Crore in Strategic Funding to Boost Working Capital and Drive Growth Founded in 2015 by Piyush Garodia, JD Cables operates across 12 states, including West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha, leveraging an ISO-approved state-of-the-art manufacturing facility equipped with advanced machinery

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

JD Cables, a prominent manufacturer of wires, cables, and conductors, has successfully raised INR 5.2 crore in a funding round led by Venturex Fund I, Finavenue Growth Fund, Ativir Financial Services Private Limited, Paradise Moon Investment Fund I, Ashok Kumar Pareek, Ajay Bhaskar, Darshan H Ringshia and other high-net-worth individuals (HNIs). This investment marks a pivotal milestone in the company's ongoing growth journey.

The company plans to primarily use these funds to strengthen its working capital, ensuring smooth operations. This investment will help JD Cables maintain its competitive edge in delivering high-quality products across diverse markets.

Founded in 2015 by Piyush Garodia, JD Cables operates across 12 states, including West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha, leveraging an ISO-approved state-of-the-art manufacturing facility equipped with advanced machinery. JD Cables proudly serves a wide range of reputed clients, including JAKSON, POLYCAB Wires & Cables, VIKRAN Engineering & Exim Pvt. Ltd., MONTECARLO, SB Infra Projects, BAJEL, Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd., and Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.

GYR Capital Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor for this transaction.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Innovation

Small Businesses Have the Biggest Economic — and Environmental — Footprint. Here's How They Can Actually Create a Greener Future.

These smarter choices can help small and medium-sized businesses reduce e-waste, cut energy costs and align with a growing demand for responsible innovation.

By Eric Yu
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

MSDE and Microsoft Launch 'AI Careers for Women' to Empower the Next Generation of Female Tech Leaders

This forward-looking collaboration is set to provide industry-aligned AI training to 20,000 women learners across Tier-II and Tier-III towns in six Indian states.

By Minakshi Sangwan
Business News

Saying 'Please' and 'Thank You' to ChatGPT Costs OpenAI 'Tens of Millions of Dollars'

It's more environmentally friendly (and cost-efficient) to skip the niceties.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Kolkata-Based Lab-Grown Diamond Brand Jewelbox Secures USD 3.2 Mn

The startup will primarily use the funds to expand its retail footprint, growing from eight stores to 30 locations by the end of this year.

By Entrepreneur Staff