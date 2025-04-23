You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

JD Cables, a prominent manufacturer of wires, cables, and conductors, has successfully raised INR 5.2 crore in a funding round led by Venturex Fund I, Finavenue Growth Fund, Ativir Financial Services Private Limited, Paradise Moon Investment Fund I, Ashok Kumar Pareek, Ajay Bhaskar, Darshan H Ringshia and other high-net-worth individuals (HNIs). This investment marks a pivotal milestone in the company's ongoing growth journey.

The company plans to primarily use these funds to strengthen its working capital, ensuring smooth operations. This investment will help JD Cables maintain its competitive edge in delivering high-quality products across diverse markets.



Founded in 2015 by Piyush Garodia, JD Cables operates across 12 states, including West Bengal, Assam, and Odisha, leveraging an ISO-approved state-of-the-art manufacturing facility equipped with advanced machinery. JD Cables proudly serves a wide range of reputed clients, including JAKSON, POLYCAB Wires & Cables, VIKRAN Engineering & Exim Pvt. Ltd., MONTECARLO, SB Infra Projects, BAJEL, Sterling and Wilson Pvt. Ltd., and Ashoka Buildcon Ltd.



GYR Capital Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor for this transaction.