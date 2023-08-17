Jewellery Savings App Plus Raises $350,000 In Seed Funding The platform will utilize the funds towards expanding and enhancing its operations

A jewellery savings app, Plus has raised $350,000 in a Seed funding round led by EvolveX. The investment round saw participation from investors including We Founder Circle, Venture Catalyst, JITO, and angels such as Vineet Saxena (Ex-founder Myntra, CEO Card91), Abhishek Gupta (Venture partner, WFC), Sunil Singhvi (CEO South Handlooms), Vijay Rajagopal (Head, Amazon Pay), Abhay Tandon, Shiva Mohandas, Sachin Shetty (Founder, Giva), among others. The platform will utilize the funds towards expanding and enhancing its operations.

"We are immensely confident in both the market and our exceptional team. With the successful completion of this fundraise, we have made significant strides on the supply side and are now eagerly poised to bolster our demand side," said Veer Mishra, co-founder, Plus.

Plus with its slogan 'Bharat ka Jewellery Savings App' empowers Indian homemakers to save for their desired jewellery effortlessly, while also earning a 10% annual interest.

"Gold has long been a preferred medium for Indian homemakers to safeguard their savings. However, with the emergence of novel platforms like Plus, we see a transformative shift in how homemakers can now save and earn interest effortlessly while aspiring for their dream jewellery. The investment in Plus aligns with our commitment to support forward-thinking solutions that have the potential to bring financial empowerment to thousands of individuals across the country with security and transparency," said Bhawna Bhatnagar, co-founder, EvolveX.

The EvolveX founded by We Founder Circle, is an accelerator program that has been providing high-impact acceleration to early-revenue startups from various sectors since its inception in 2021.
