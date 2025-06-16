In FY 2024–25 alone, JIIF investors deployed over INR 60 crore into 20+ startups across sectors like fintech, healthtech, logistics, AI, and now consumer.

In a landmark move that underscores growing confidence in India's consumer startup ecosystem, investors from the early-stage angel network JIIF have committed INR 26.5 crore to a INR 350 crore fund raised by Atomic Capital.

The Mumbai-based venture capital firm, founded in 2024 by Apoorv Gautam, aims to back purpose-led, category-defining consumer brands with its unique "Operating VC" model.

Atomic Capital goes beyond traditional capital deployment by offering founders strategic support in areas like growth marketing, brand building, supply chain management, and leadership hiring. This hands-on approach aligns well with JIIF's vision of empowering startups that can define the future of consumer engagement in India.

Jeenendra Bhandari, Chairman of JIIF, remarked, "It is a proud moment to see JIIF members backing Atomic Capital's first fund. Their investment aligns with our broader thesis of supporting category-defining, purpose-led startups."

Founder Apoorv Gautam stated, "We are delighted to have JIIF Angel members join us. Their support strengthens our mission to empower the next generation of Indian entrepreneurs through capital-efficient, collaborative growth."

With the rise of digital commerce and increasing demand from India's tier II and tier III cities, the consumer market is ripe for innovation. Atomic Capital's fundraise, backed by JIIF, highlights a shared vision of nurturing resilient brands that speak to evolving Indian aspirations.

In FY 2024–25 alone, JIIF investors deployed over INR 60 crore into 20+ startups across sectors like fintech, healthtech, logistics, AI, and now consumer. As Atomic Capital steps onto the VC stage, it does so with the confidence of a network known for shaping India's startup future.