In seven years, JIIF has invested over INR 260 Crores in 108 startups, enabled 20 follow-on rounds in 2024, and engaged 750+ investors across 30 cities and five countries.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF), a fastest-growing early-stage business incubators and angel networks, is deepening its impact on the startup ecosystem. In FY 2024-25 alone, the incubator has invested over INR 60 crore in 20+ high-potential startups, including Plan B, Zintlr, Flo Mobility, Store My Goods, and Almonds AI—demonstrating its commitment to nurturing innovation across sectors such as fintech, health & wellness, logistics, mobility, and artificial intelligence.

Since its inception just seven years ago, JIIF claims to have backed 108 startups with cumulative investments exceeding INR 260 crore. Its angel network, comprising over 750 investors across 30+ cities and five countries, has facilitated more than 108 investments through over 7,000 deals. In 2024 alone, 20 JIIF-backed ventures successfully secured follow-on funding, highlighting the accelerator's knack for identifying and supporting scalable ventures.

Through its three dedicated incubation cohorts, JIIF has nurtured 25 startups, with over 30% already securing seed funding. Additionally, 30 seed-stage ventures incubated by JIIF have shown robust month-on-month growth, attracting further funding at 3x–5x higher valuations.

"With our INR 60 crore investment in FY 24-25, we're continuing our mission to fuel India's next wave of entrepreneurial success," said Jeenendra Bhandari, Chairman, JIIF. "We aim to identify early-stage startups that are leveraging disruptive technologies and innovative business models."

Notable portfolio companies include Flo Mobility, pushing the envelope in autonomous vehicle tech; Almonds AI, scaling AI-driven enterprise solutions; and Ohi, fostering real-world digital communities. Meanwhile, Plan B and Zintlr are streamlining customer acquisition and logistics operations, and Elixia is revolutionizing cold chain management with AI-powered systems.

Looking ahead, the foundation plans to invest in 50+ startups in emerging tech domains, further empowering India's next-gen entrepreneurs.