Sahil Jindal, Managing Director at the Jindal Group, has entered India's urban mobility sector in his personal capacity with the launch of Trevel, a chauffeur driven cab service focused on city travel and airport transfers. The move marks his individual entry into a market currently dominated by players such as Ola, Uber and Rapido.

The Gurugram-based company has started operations on a limited scale in recent weeks. According to a LinkedIn post shared by Jindal, the idea for the service emerged after discussions around gaps in the ride hailing experience offered by existing platforms. The company spent around 6 months aligning its fleet, technology and operational systems before commencing services.

At present, Trevel operates a fleet of MG Windsor electric vehicles and is offering scheduled city rides along with airport pick up and drop services. The company follows a pre booking model with fixed pickup schedules and upfront pricing. Bookings are currently being accepted through the company website, while mobile applications for Android and iOS are expected to be launched soon.

Unlike app based aggregation models, Trevel follows a fleet led approach. Vehicles are either owned directly or operated through partners who work within the company's operating framework. The company has stated that more vehicle categories will be added in the coming months, though no specific timelines have been disclosed.

Trevel's entry comes at a time when the premium electric cab segment has seen disruption following BluSmart's suspension of services. BluSmart operated an all electric chauffeur driven cab platform and had scaled operations across multiple cities before shutting down. Its exit has created space for new entrants in the electric mobility segment, particularly for premium and scheduled travel use cases.

While Trevel positions itself in the electric mobility space, it will also compete directly with Ola, Uber and Rapido in the urban cab market, especially for airport transfers and scheduled rides. Unlike platforms that focus on on demand bookings, Trevel is currently operating with a booking first approach and a controlled fleet rollout.

Industry observers note that the electric cab business continues to face challenges related to charging infrastructure, charging speed and charging costs. These factors have affected operating economics for several players in recent months. With MG introducing vehicle subscription models starting at INR 3.50 per km to encourage adoption, Trevel's launch appears to build on existing electric vehicle access within the broader group ecosystem.

The company has said that further details related to expansion plans, vehicle additions and platform rollout will be shared in the coming months as operations scale gradually.