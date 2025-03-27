Jindal Stainless Invests in M1Xchange, Secures 9.62% Stake in Latest Funding Round As part of the deal, Jindal Stainless has acquired a 9.62% stake in the company through a mix of primary and secondary transactions.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sundeep Mohindru, Promoter and Director, M1Xchange|LinkedIn

Gurugram-based Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform M1Xchange has raised fresh funding in a round led by Jindal Stainless, India's largest stainless steel manufacturer.

As part of the deal, Jindal Stainless has acquired a 9.62% stake in the company through a mix of primary and secondary transactions.

M1Xchange, backed by Amazon, operates a digital exchange that facilitates invoice discounting and supply chain financing, helping MSMEs access early payments. Instead of waiting for buyers to settle invoices, vendors can sell them at a discount on the platform and receive upfront cash, ensuring better liquidity.

Jindal Stainless views this investment as a strategic move to strengthen its supply chain financing capabilities. Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal highlighted the benefits: "This investment will empower our domestic and international channel partners and enhance liquidity, further strengthening our balance sheets."

M1Xchange's comprehensive suite of financing solutions, including TReDS for India, ITFS (GIFT City) for global markets, and Channel Finance through Mynd Fintech, will help Jindal Stainless and its partners scale operations more efficiently. "Our solutions will enhance growth and competitiveness across Jindal Stainless' supply chain ecosystem," said Sundeep Mohindru, Promoter and Director, M1Xchange.

Deloitte India acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the deal, while Dentons Link Legal and Stratage Law Partners provided legal counsel.

This investment marks a significant step in digitising supply chain financing and empowering MSMEs with faster access to working capital.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

If You Talk Like a Leader, You'll Win Like a Leader — How to Communicate with Clarity and Confidence

Mastering communication isn't just about talking — it's about connecting, inspiring action and building trust to drive real, lasting change in leadership and innovation.

By Rogers Healy
Side Hustle

These Married Doctors Used ChatGPT to Start a Side Hustle That Has Nothing to Do With Healthcare — and It's on Track to Hit $75,000

Lee Kojanis, 37, and Daniele Orellana, 34, wanted to address a frustrating issue related to a long-time passion.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Zaggle Acquires 38.34% Stake in Mobileware Technologies

This investment highlights Zaggle's ongoing strategy to expand its fintech capabilities and offer enhanced payment solutions to businesses.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Jumbotail to Acquire SC Ventures-Incubated Solv India

The new entity will enhance the accessibility of essential products for millions of small retailers while improving efficiency for brands and manufacturers targeting India's middle-class consumers.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

HUL Announces Britannia's Rajneet Kohli as New Executive Director of Foods

Prior to Britannia, Rajneet held leadership roles at Jubilant FoodWorks, The Coca-Cola Co., and Asian Paints.

By Entrepreneur Staff