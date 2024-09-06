The 301LN austenitic stainless steel used in these coaches ensures superior performance, enhanced durability and lower life-cycle costs due to its resistance to corrosion

Jindal Stainless, a leading Indian stainless steel manufacturer, has supplied high-strength tempered 301LN grade austenitic stainless steel for the newly unveiled Vande Bharat sleeper coaches. The prototype, introduced by the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Bengaluru, marks a significant development in India's railway infrastructure. These sleeper coaches are designed for long-distance overnight journeys, spanning between 800 to 1,200 kilometers, and are manufactured by Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), as per a regulatory filing.

The 301LN austenitic stainless steel used in these coaches ensures superior performance, enhanced durability and lower life-cycle costs due to its resistance to corrosion. This high-grade material not only boosts the coaches' longevity but also enhances passenger safety with its advanced crash and fire resistance capabilities, meeting stringent safety standards.

Abhyuday Jindal, managing director, Jindal Stainless said, "The Vande Bharat sleeper train is set to mark a new era of innovation in Indian Railways, and we are proud to play a pivotal role in this transformative project that will revolutionize long-distance travel in India. The use of tempered 301LN austenitic stainless steel will lead to reduction in the weight of each coach by approximately two tonnes. This weight reduction will lead to improved energy efficiency and a lower carbon footprint, aligning with the sustainability goals of modern rail transport. The enhanced safety and aesthetic appeal of this new train symbolizes innovation and engineering excellence of the Indian Railways."

Capable of reaching speeds of up to 160 km/h, the Vande Bharat sleeper coaches promise a comfortable and efficient travel experience, packed with modern amenities. The first set of coaches is expected to be dispatched from BEML's (Bharat Earth Movers Limited) Bengaluru facility by September 20, 2024, with the official launch slated for December 2024.

Jindal Stainless plays a crucial role in India's railway projects, having supplied stainless steel for several key initiatives such as the Vande Metro, Kolkata's underwater metro, India's first regional rapid transit system (RRTS) and the Mumbai metro. A trusted partner of Indian Railways since 1998, Jindal Stainless continues to supply high-quality materials for wagons, coaches and infrastructure, reinforcing its reputation as a global leader in stainless steel solutions.