Jio BlackRock Asset Management, the joint venture between Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) and global investment firm BlackRock, has announced the launch of its maiden suite of five index funds via a New Fund Offering (NFO). The offering opened on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, and will close on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

The newly launched funds aim to provide a broad spectrum of investment opportunities, spanning large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap equities, and government securities. The range includes the JioBlackRock Nifty 50 Index Fund, Nifty Next 50 Index Fund, Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund, Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund, and Nifty 8–13 Yr G-Sec Index Fund.

According to the company, the funds will be available through the JioFinance app and on major digital investment platforms such as Groww, Zerodha, Paytm, INDmoney, Dhan, and Kuvera. The move is part of the venture's plan to combine BlackRock's global expertise in index funds with Jio Financial's digital reach to simplify and expand access to investing in India.

"This marks a pivotal moment in the organisation's mission to deliver diversification, cost efficiency, reliability, transparency, and digitally empowered investment solutions to Indian investors," the company said in its press statement.

Sid Swaminathan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of JioBlackRock Asset Management, highlighted, "JioBlackRock aims to cater to the full range of investors at all stages of their investment journey. The NFO is an invitation to the people of India to experience our digital-first and data-driven customer proposition in order to access the many benefits of index investing, leveraging BlackRock's many decades of experience as a leading provider of index funds."

He further added, "To truly democratise access to investing in India, we are also launching a series of educational initiatives, with engaging content aimed at all types of investors, from those just starting out to experienced investors."

The five index funds are designed to serve diverse investor preferences. While the Nifty 50 Index Fund offers exposure to India's largest and most traded companies, the Nifty Next 50 targets emerging large-cap contenders. The Midcap 150 and Smallcap 250 funds seek to capture growth potential from mid-sized and smaller enterprises, respectively. The Nifty 8–13 Yr G-Sec Index Fund provides stability through investments in long-term government securities.

JioBlackRock said it will also run investor education programs to raise awareness about index investing and portfolio diversification. The company aims to strengthen investor confidence by offering transparent, cost-effective products supported by technology-enabled access.