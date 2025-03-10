JITO Incubation Centre Concludes Cohort 11, Opens Applications for Cohort 12 Selected startups will also receive funding opportunities, with JIC committing up to INR 1 crore in investments.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

JITO Incubation Centre (JIC) has successfully wrapped up its Cohort 11, reaffirming its commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in India. The 12-week bootcamp, designed to accelerate startup growth, provided strategic mentorship, funding avenues, and networking opportunities, enabling participants to refine their business models and scale operations.

According to JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF), JIC has been instrumental in transforming startup challenges into opportunities. The Cohort 11 program attracted over 120 applications from diverse sectors, including API, e-commerce, fashion and beauty, defense, healthcare, financial services, and FMCG. After a rigorous selection process, eight promising startups—11ZA, DefenceForge, SellerSetu, Inkriti, DiagnoPro, Milletto & Nutto, ShopIQ, and Dagriya Fintech—were chosen for the intensive program.

With Cohort 11 successfully concluded, JIC is now inviting applications for Cohort 12. The upcoming batch promises startups a robust support system, including incubation facilities, technology and business mentorship, marketing support, networking access, and exposure to national and international events.

Selected startups will also receive funding opportunities, with JIC committing up to INR 1 crore in investments.

As a premier incubator, JIC continues to empower visionary entrepreneurs with a value-driven approach and a strong support ecosystem, playing a crucial role in shaping the future of India's startup landscape.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

A Great Idea Means Nothing Without the Right Market — Here's How to Find It

Building momentum without an existing user base is hard. But if your business is going to succeed, it has to be done.

By Aytekin Tank
News and Trends

India's Deep-Tech Revolution: Paving the Way for a USD 10 Trillion Economy

India is emerging as a global leader in AI-driven healthcare, clean mobility, and semiconductor innovation. Advancements in patient monitoring, EV charging, and chip manufacturing are driving efficiency, scalability, and industry transformation.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

87 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette
News and Trends

Yenmo and Phot.AI Secure Fresh Funding to Expand AI and Fintech Innovations

The following startups have disclosed their latest investment rounds, fueling their growth and innovation.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

10 Wild and Unruly Ways to Make Every Day International Women's Day

To celebrate International Women's Day, this article challenges readers with 10 ways they can participate in building the new ecosystem — the queendom — in entrepreneurship and venture capital.

By Harmony Oswald