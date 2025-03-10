Selected startups will also receive funding opportunities, with JIC committing up to INR 1 crore in investments.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

JITO Incubation Centre (JIC) has successfully wrapped up its Cohort 11, reaffirming its commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in India. The 12-week bootcamp, designed to accelerate startup growth, provided strategic mentorship, funding avenues, and networking opportunities, enabling participants to refine their business models and scale operations.

According to JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF), JIC has been instrumental in transforming startup challenges into opportunities. The Cohort 11 program attracted over 120 applications from diverse sectors, including API, e-commerce, fashion and beauty, defense, healthcare, financial services, and FMCG. After a rigorous selection process, eight promising startups—11ZA, DefenceForge, SellerSetu, Inkriti, DiagnoPro, Milletto & Nutto, ShopIQ, and Dagriya Fintech—were chosen for the intensive program.

With Cohort 11 successfully concluded, JIC is now inviting applications for Cohort 12. The upcoming batch promises startups a robust support system, including incubation facilities, technology and business mentorship, marketing support, networking access, and exposure to national and international events.

Selected startups will also receive funding opportunities, with JIC committing up to INR 1 crore in investments.

As a premier incubator, JIC continues to empower visionary entrepreneurs with a value-driven approach and a strong support ecosystem, playing a crucial role in shaping the future of India's startup landscape.