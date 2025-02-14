The funding round was led by prominent investors, including Madanlal Gundecha, Ecosystem Ventures founder Abhishek Sanghvi, Kiran Dantewadia, and Rajesh Jain.

At the recently concluded JIIF Flames Summit, four high-growth startups secured funding in a bridge round worth INR 30 crore during the JITO Shark Angels Pitch & Rise session.

The investment was strategically directed towards D2C consumer tech, smart technology, and sustainability, enabling these ventures to scale operations, drive innovation, and contribute to India's evolving startup ecosystem.

The JIIF Flames Summit also provided a stage for discussions on investment trends, family business governance, and emerging market opportunities, with key insights on Pre-IPO investments, stock markets, real estate, gold, and Budget 2025's impact on businesses.

Beyond India, JITO Shark Angels continues expanding its global footprint. A Dubai edition of the initiative recently secured a INR 20 crore investment commitment across sectors like logistics, space, fintech, and SaaS AI, benefitting startups such as Elixia and Astrophel Aerospace.

As the entrepreneurship and innovation arm of JITO, the JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF) remains committed to fostering high-potential businesses through mentorship, strategic funding, and industry collaborations while promoting sustainable growth across sectors.