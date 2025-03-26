You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For H1 FY25, JLR India reported a 36 per cent year-over-year growth in retail sales, selling 3,214 units. The brand witnessed exceptional demand for Defender in India -- it grew 75 per cent in H1 FY25, giving a testament to its ever-increasing popularity. Today, the company launched the new Defender OCTA in India. JLR terms it as the toughest, capable and most luxurious SUV in the 4x4 family of Defender.

It is powered by a 4.4 l Twin Turbo mild-hybrid V8 engine, the OCTA model comes with 467 kW and up to 750 Nm of torque enabling 0-100 km/h in 4.0 seconds. Heavily revised chassis components with innovative technologies, including 6D Dynamics suspension, ensure its dynamic capabilities are taken to new heights.

"Defender has been a game-changer for us in India, emerging as not only our best-selling model but also the highest-selling model in its category, with stupendous growth in demand since its launch. This iconic vehicle has built an unshakeable brand equity in the market, resonating deeply with clientele who value its unmatched capability, luxury, and adventure. Today, with the launch of Defender OCTA, we are introducing the toughest and the most durable model in the Defender family, that takes luxury and high-performance capability to another level. With the New Defender OCTA, we are offering a vehicle that is not only capable of conquering the most challenging terrains but also delivering a premium driving experience," said Rajan Amba, MD, JLR India.

New Defender OCTA's capabilities go beyond what any Defender has achieved before, with the introduction of hydraulically interlinked 6D Dynamics suspension technology for the first time on a Defender, alongside hardware and geometry changes. Uniquely, it's designed to be as fun to drive on-road as off-road, with no compromises.

Defender OCTA sits 28 mm higher and has a stance widened by 68 mm, for superior ground clearance and stability. To ensure unparalleled confidence and control on any terrain, with both maximum wheel articulation off-road and reduced roll on-road, revised suspension components include longer and tougher wishbones, and unique active dampers with separate accumulators. It also features uprated 400 mm front brake discs with Brembo calipers and the fastest steering ratio of any Defender to date, for immediate, precise, responses.

New Defender OCTA order books will officially open soon. It is available at INR 259 lakh (ex-showroom). The New Defender OCTA Edition One, available through the first year of production, is priced at INR 279 Lakhs (ex-showroom) in India.