Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India has posted its best-ever fiscal performance, with retail sales reaching 6,183 units in FY25, a sharp 40 per cent jump from the previous year. As per PTI, the company also reported a 39 per cent increase in wholesale dispatches, totaling 6,266 units. These figures mark a milestone for the luxury automaker, capping off a year of significant momentum.

The final quarter of FY25 proved particularly strong, as both retail and wholesale numbers hit all-time highs. Retail sales surged to 1,793 units, up 110 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while wholesales grew by 118 per cent to 1,710 units.

Driving this record performance is the Defender, JLR's rugged luxury SUV, which saw a 90 per cent increase in sales. The locally manufactured Range Rover and Range Rover Sport also played a central role, growing 72 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively.

"The company has outpaced the luxury car industry with retail and wholesale growth of around 40 per cent in the current year on the back of 81 per cent year-on-year growth in FY24," said Rajan Amba, managing director, JLR India. He credited the brand's momentum to a focus on customer experience, as well as the strength of the product lineup. "Our locally-manufactured Range Rover and Range Rover Sport have been a key driver of this growth, while Defender continues to sustain its leadership position in its category," Amba added.

JLR India also emphasized the role of its retail network and international teams in delivering these results. "The constant support from the company's retail partners and the commitment of JLR teams in India and the UK have been instrumental in driving this growth story," Amba noted.

With this performance, JLR India has solidified its place in the high-end SUV market, positioning Range Rover and Defender as aspirational choices for affluent buyers. The company's 'House of Brands' strategy, which promotes its luxury portfolio as distinct yet complementary offerings, has found strong resonance among India's high-net-worth individuals.

Looking ahead, Amba said, "We're committed to continuing this momentum in FY26, driven by curated product offerings and exceptional client experience."