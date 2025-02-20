John Abraham-Backed NOTO Ice Cream Raises INR 15 Cr This funding will fuel the company's expansion into Tier I and Tier II cities, the launch of new flavors and formats, and strengthen its marketing, infrastructure, and brand visibility.

[L-R] Varun Sheth & Ashni Sheth, Co-founders of NOTO Ice Cream

Mumbai-based NOTO Ice Cream, a leading guilt-free ice cream brand, has secured INR 15 crore in its latest funding round, led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), with participation from JITO and Lets Venture.

This funding will fuel the company's expansion into Tier I and Tier II cities, the launch of new flavors and formats, and strengthen its marketing, infrastructure, and brand visibility.

This latest investment follows NOTO's INR 4 crore pre-Series A round, which saw backing from Titan Capital, Rockstud Capital, Bollywood actor John Abraham, WEH Ventures, and other angel investors.

Since its inception in 2019, NOTO has disrupted the Indian ice cream market by offering indulgent yet healthy alternatives. The brand specialises in low-calorie, high-protein, and low-sugar ice creams, catering to health-conscious consumers without compromising on taste.

NOTO's diverse product lineup includes ice cream tubs, popsicles, Greek yogurt cheesecakes, and vitamin C-fortified fruit popsicles. The brand takes pride in using prebiotic fiber, natural protein sources, and eliminating preservatives, artificial sweeteners, flavors, and colors—offering 75% less sugar than traditional ice cream.

Vinay Bansal, Co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures, stated, "Health-conscious consumers often struggle to balance their cravings with a nutritious lifestyle. Most options in the market either lack taste or nutritional value. NOTO is solving this challenge by providing delicious yet healthy alternatives. Their commitment to redefining guilt-free indulgence makes them a scalable and impactful brand."

Currently, NOTO operates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune, with plans to expand into Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow. The brand is available on major food delivery platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, BigBasket, Instamart, Blinkit, and Flipkart. Additionally, NOTO is expanding its offline retail presence to reduce dependency on online sales.

Varun Sheth, Co-founder and CEO of NOTO, emphasised, "At NOTO, 'Eating, Not Cheating' is our core philosophy. This funding enables us to expand into new cities and introduce more innovative flavors. We are excited about scaling new heights and redefining the ice cream experience. We appreciate IPV's support in our journey."

With its commitment to quality ingredients, innovative flavors, and health-conscious indulgence, NOTO is poised to become a dominant player in the premium ice cream market, offering a guilt-free experience to a growing consumer base.
