In a powerful new chapter for India's fitness industry, cricket player Jonty Rhodes has officially joined UpUrFit as a strategic investor and brand ambassador. Known globally for redefining fielding standards in cricket, Rhodes now lends his expertise and passion to a brand focused on performance, recovery, and hygiene for India's rising community of athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

"What struck me about UpUrFit was the clarity of its mission," said Rhodes. "When Vikram and Munish first approached me, it wasn't about signing up a celebrity endorsement. Their focus was on product relevance, clean ingredients, and true performance. My family and I tried the products ourselves, and that's when I knew I wanted to be part of this journey."

UpUrFit, co-founded by Munish Vig and Vikram Gunjal in 2023, was born from a shared desire to create products that truly serve India's athletic population. With categories spanning pain relief, workout preparation and recovery, and on-the-go hygiene, the brand is already making waves in a sector projected to reach USD 40 billion by 2030.

"For us, Jonty isn't just a cricketing icon," shared Vikram Gunjal. "He represents resilience, commitment, and performance. His belief in our products and now in our mission is a huge validation of what we're building."

The collaboration isn't just symbolic. Rhodes has already contributed key feedback that's actively influencing UpUrFit's product roadmap. "The turning point for us was Jonty's feedback," said Munish Vig. "His perspective has already shaped our upcoming product innovations. His involvement goes far beyond brand value—it's strategic insight in action."

UpUrFit has been developed alongside real users—football teams, runners, and community athletes who've co-created and tested the offerings. The result is a science-driven, performance-oriented product range that addresses real pain points and recovery needs.

With Rhodes joining the team, UpUrFit is poised to bridge the gap between professional-grade care and everyday fitness needs. As India continues to embrace wellness and movement, this partnership promises to fuel a more resilient, performance-ready future. In Rhodes' own words: "I'm excited to support UpUrFit not just as a face, but as a strategic investor committed to building value."