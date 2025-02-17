Anurag Mehrotra, with 30+ years in the automotive industry, brings expertise in sales, marketing, strategy, and business development, having held senior roles at Tata Motors and Ford India.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

JSW MG Motor India has announced the appointment of Anurag Mehrotra as the new Managing Director of the company.

With over 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, Anurag brings invaluable expertise in sales, marketing, strategy, and business development. He has held senior leadership roles at prominent global and national companies, including Vice President of Strategy & International Business at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles and President & Managing Director at Ford India.

Based in Gurugram, Anurag will be responsible for driving the company's strategic growth and strengthening its brand pillars: diversity, experience, innovation, and community. His proven track record in navigating complex markets will be critical as JSW MG Motor India embarks on its next phase of expansion, focusing on new product developments and sustainable mobility solutions.

Rajeev Chaba, the driving force behind the establishment of the MG brand in India, will continue to play a pivotal role. Under Rajeev's leadership, MG became one of the leading car brands in India, known for innovation and disruption in the automotive space. His commitment to philanthropy, diversity, and transparency has shaped a culture of authenticity at MG, while his leadership has fostered a resilient, high-performing team. Rajeev will remain involved with the company as a member of the Joint Steering Committee, providing guidance to management and shareholders.

Yu De, Assistant to SAIC President and Head of International Operations at SAIC Motor, said, "We are grateful to Rajeev for his exceptional leadership in building the MG brand in India. Anurag's diverse experience, and a deep understanding of domestic and international market dynamics, will be critical in taking this journey to the next level."

Parth Jindal, Director at JSW MG Motor India, highlighted, "We are at an inflexion point in our NEV journey and are ready to accelerate into a new era with an exciting product pipeline. We are thankful to Rajeev for his invaluable contribution to the brand and delighted to welcome Anurag to JSW MG Motor India. His deep understanding of the Indian market and his strategic vision for New Energy Vehicles align perfectly with our focus on sustainable mobility."

JSW MG Motor India, a joint venture between SAIC Motor and the JSW Group, is focused on building a smart, sustainable automotive ecosystem in India, with an emphasis on cutting-edge technology, innovation, and localisation.