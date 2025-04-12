The Windsor, an all-electric crossover launched just six months ago, has become the fastest EV in the company's portfolio to cross the 20,000-unit sales mark

JSW MG Motor India is steering confidently into an electric future, aiming for up to 65 per cent of its total sales to come from electric vehicles (EVs) by the end of 2025. As reported by PTI, the company, which sold 60,000 vehicles last year, says that more than half of that volume already came from its EV lineup.

Momentum is clearly on its side. The Windsor, an all-electric crossover launched just six months ago, has become the fastest EV in the company's portfolio to cross the 20,000-unit sales mark. "The model's exceptional value proposition has been received very well by customers," said Rakesh Sen, Director of Sales & Marketing at JSW MG Motor India.

Currently, the automaker offers three electric models — the ZS, Comet, and Windsor — alongside three internal combustion engine vehicles — Hector, Astor, and Gloster. But the balance is tilting quickly. "EVs are constituting more than 60 per cent of sales in our month-on-month sales in CY25. We will carry this momentum throughout the year and are confident that our EVs will drive 60-65 per cent of our total sales by year end," Sen added.

That ambition is backed by new offerings. JSW MG is expanding its new energy vehicle portfolio with the upcoming MG Cyberster and MG M9. Both will be retailed through a fresh channel called MG Select, pitched as an 'accessible luxury' platform aimed at broadening the appeal of high-end EVs.

The Windsor's rapid success hasn't come by chance. Launched in September last year, the vehicle was paired with a flexible ownership plan under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model. This allowed customers to buy the EV at a cost comparable to a traditional manual-engine compact SUV — a move that helped break pricing and perception barriers in the EV space.

"In addition, with the MG Windsor, we have successfully addressed category barriers and dispelled several myths around EVs in India through our innovative approach," said Sen.