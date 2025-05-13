The company plans to build an integrated tech stack to enable a seamless procurement journey for over 500,000 construction and manufacturing MSMEs across India.

JSW One Platforms, a leading tech-driven B2B e-commerce platform, has raised INR 340 crore in fresh funding, led by Principal Asset Management, OneUp, JSW Steel, and other investors.

With this round, the company has entered the unicorn club, reaching a valuation of USD 1 billion—more than triple its previous valuation in April 2023.

The newly raised capital will be used to strengthen JSW One's national leadership in steel and cement supply chains, expand distribution and logistics networks, and scale its fintech and NBFC arms to widen credit access for MSMEs.

"JSW One Platforms is more than a marketplace—it's how India's MSMEs procure, finance, and grow," said Parth Jindal, Chairman of JSW One Platforms. "By combining our tech-led model with JSW Group's manufacturing strength, we're solving key pain points and fuelling MSME growth."

Gaurav Sachdeva, Joint MD and CEO, added, "This capital allows us to expand our service network, scale our private brands and NBFC arm, and enhance our tech and logistics capabilities to deliver even more efficiency to MSMEs."

Founded in 2020 by the JSW Group, JSW One Platforms was created to digitise procurement for small businesses. Its comprehensive offerings include materials sourcing, financing, fulfilment, and private-label products. The platform draws on the JSW Group's deep expertise in steel and cement to deliver a reliable and tech-enabled supply chain solution.

In April 2023, the company raised INR 205 crore from Japan's Mitsui & Co., which helped expand its logistics and credit infrastructure. Today's funding milestone cements JSW One's position as a transformative player in India's industrial B2B commerce space.