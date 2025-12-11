JSW Paints Completes Acquisition of Majority Stake in Akzo Nobel India With the latest transaction, JSW Paints now holds 61.2 percent of Akzo Nobel India.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

JSW Paints

JSW Paints has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Akzo Nobel India after purchasing 60.76 percent shares from Akzo Nobel NV and its affiliates.

Earlier, the company had secured 0.44 percent shares from public shareholders following a successful open offer. With the latest transaction, JSW Paints now holds 61.2 percent of Akzo Nobel India.

JSW Paints is part of the USD 23 billion JSW Group which operates across steel, cement, energy, infrastructure, automotive and paints.

Akzo Nobel India has long been a key player in both decorative and industrial paints and was previously a part of the Netherlands based global coatings company Akzo Nobel.

The acquisition strengthens the position of JSW Paints in the Indian paints market which is expected to record strong growth in the coming years. The combined portfolio of the two companies is likely to increase their market presence and expand their network across various regions.

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of the JSW Group, said, "We have always believed that India deserves paints and coatings that are trusted and world class. With Dulux, we are proud to bring global quality to homes and industries across India. Together, there is an incredible opportunity to build a stronger and more colorful future for our customers and for India."

Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Paints, said, "This is a historic occasion as it marks one of the largest acquisitions in India's paints and coatings market. Together with the Akzo Nobel India family employees, customers and partners we aspire to build the paint company of the future. With the Magic of Dulux and the Thoughtfulness of JSW Paints, we look forward to creating long term value for our stakeholders."

Morgan Stanley acted as the financial advisor while Khaitan and Company provided legal support and Deloitte carried out financial and tax due diligence.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae