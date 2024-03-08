You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jungle Ventures, Singapore-based VC firm focussed on early-growth stage companies in India and Southeast Asia, announced its investment into global D2C Ayurveda brand, The Ayurveda Experience (TAE).

The new investment, led by Jungle with participation from SIDBI Ventures, Anicut Capital and Sharrp Ventures (Mariwala Family Office), has pushed the total amount raised by the company to over $41M (₹342 Cr). Previous rounds saw backing from investors like Fireside Ventures and Riverwalk Holdings.

Founded by Rishabh Chopra in 2010, TAE is the largest direct-to-consumer Ayurveda content and products company in North America, Europe, Canada, Australia, and India. It owns four lines of beauty and health products - iYURA, Ajara, A Modernica Naturalis, and Ayuttva — which it manufactures, sells and distributes on its platform — as well as a range of services including consultation, content, webinars, and courses on Ayurveda. The company plans to use the new funds to further deepen its brand presence and recognition in existing markets, ramp up customer engagement on its platform, invest into product R&D and to scale new avenues for distribution.

Today, TAE actively sells products in 20 countries including India, with over 97% of its customers purchasing The Ayurveda Experience products directly from its own app and website. Over the past decade, TAE has strategically optimised for product-market fit, cultural nuances, supply chain and logistics to scale digitally in global markets while maintaining the majority of its operations in India. The company attributes its growth to widening of reach through new products and markets as well as optimising its direct-to-consumer distribution format.

Speaking on the fundraise, Rishabh Chopra, Founder and CEO of The Ayurveda Experience said, "We're honoured to have partners like Jungle Ventures, SIDBI Ventures, Anicut Capital and the Mariwala Family investing in this round, and we are grateful for receiving the support and trust of both new and existing shareholders. These funds will be deployed to further fortify the group's R&D, Supply Chain and Manufacturing strength, explore and scale newer avenues for distribution. Significant investment will be channeled into innovative content and technologies for enhancing user engagement across our platform and driving innovations across the supply chain. We are focused towards optimizing the fundamentals of the business with a long-term view to build a sturdy, sustainable business. We thank all our new and existing partners for supporting us in our journey."

Arpit Beri, Partner at Jungle Ventures said, "We're delighted to partner with Rishabh and the team at The Ayurveda Experience. As India continues to assert itself on the global stage, a distinctive opportunity arises for our entrepreneurs to establish global brands with uniquely Indian flavors. The remarkable accomplishments of TAE's team, achieving a sizeable scale with minimal resources are truly commendable. At Jungle, we remain deeply committed to backing founders building brands deeply loved by the customers, and TAE fits very well into this."