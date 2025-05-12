JustDeliveries Raises INR 5.5 Crore to Expand Tech-Driven Cold Chain Logistics Across India Since its inception, the company has grown into a key logistics partner for over 100 F&B brands, including household names such as ITC, Swiggy, Blue Tokai, Naturals Ice Cream, and Biggies Burger.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mansi Mahansaria, Founder and Pradeep Murugesan, Co-Founder & COO

JustDeliveries, a new-age cold chain logistics startup focused on mid-mile transport for India's food and beverage sector, has raised INR 5.5 crore in a funding round co-led by VC Grid and NABVentures. Other participants included LetsVenture, Anay Ventures, and FAAD Network. The funding brings the company's total capital raised to $2 million (approximately INR 15.9 crore), as per a press release from the company.

Operating in a logistics market valued at $200 billion (where an estimated 90 per cent of activity remains unorganized) JustDeliveries is working to bring structure and reliability to perishable goods transport. Its plug-and-play, asset-light third-party logistics model is already in place across five major Indian cities: Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi, and Hyderabad. The fresh funds will now power expansion into three more cities, including Lucknow and Chennai, while also strengthening its technology infrastructure.

Since its inception, the company has grown into a key logistics partner for over 100 F&B brands, including household names such as ITC, Swiggy, Blue Tokai, Naturals Ice Cream, and Biggies Burger. JustDeliveries recorded 2.4x year-over-year revenue growth in FY25, backed by a steady average monthly growth rate of 10.6 per cent. A significant milestone came in December 2024, when the company achieved profitability at the city level across all its operational hubs, while maintaining negligible bad debts and industry-best receivables turnaround.

Commenting on the funding, Mansi Mahansaria, founder, JustDeliveries, said, "When we launched JustDeliveries, we recognized that solving the gaps for the F&B industry required more than just infrastructure—it demanded a fundamental rethinking of logistics partnerships. By integrating technology with a flexible asset network, we have built a platform that scales with our clients' needs while ensuring cost efficiency and reliability."

NABVENTURES CIO, Ashish Km Choudhury, highlighted the strategic value of the company's model saying, "Their impressive growth, focus on profitability, and strong client base underscore our confidence in their ability to transform the F&B supply chain landscape by driving efficiency and reducing wastage."

VC Grid's Vansh Oberoi echoed this sentiment, stating, "In a sector traditionally burdened by high capital expenditure and fragmented service providers, Mansi and her team have engineered an asset-light platform that delivers consistent cold chain integrity while achieving early profitability."

With India's cold chain logistics market projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.5 per cent through 2030, JustDeliveries is positioned to become a crucial infrastructure player in the evolving food and pharma supply chains.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Avammune Therapeutics Raises INR 100 Crore in Series A

Founded in 2020 by Arun B Papaiah, Srinivasan Namala, and Aditya Kulkarni, Avammune focuses on developing small molecule medicines that modulate the immune system to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

Here's How Scaling a Business Really Works (It's Not What You Think)

Scaling isn't just about growth. It's about reinvention.

By Marthin De Beer
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu
Science & Technology

3 AI Tools to Help You Start a Profitable Solo Business in 2025

Ready to automate your business and scale without a team? This video is your step-by-step guide.

By Ben Angel