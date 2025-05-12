Since its inception, the company has grown into a key logistics partner for over 100 F&B brands, including household names such as ITC, Swiggy, Blue Tokai, Naturals Ice Cream, and Biggies Burger.

JustDeliveries, a new-age cold chain logistics startup focused on mid-mile transport for India's food and beverage sector, has raised INR 5.5 crore in a funding round co-led by VC Grid and NABVentures. Other participants included LetsVenture, Anay Ventures, and FAAD Network. The funding brings the company's total capital raised to $2 million (approximately INR 15.9 crore), as per a press release from the company.

Operating in a logistics market valued at $200 billion (where an estimated 90 per cent of activity remains unorganized) JustDeliveries is working to bring structure and reliability to perishable goods transport. Its plug-and-play, asset-light third-party logistics model is already in place across five major Indian cities: Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi, and Hyderabad. The fresh funds will now power expansion into three more cities, including Lucknow and Chennai, while also strengthening its technology infrastructure.

Since its inception, the company has grown into a key logistics partner for over 100 F&B brands, including household names such as ITC, Swiggy, Blue Tokai, Naturals Ice Cream, and Biggies Burger. JustDeliveries recorded 2.4x year-over-year revenue growth in FY25, backed by a steady average monthly growth rate of 10.6 per cent. A significant milestone came in December 2024, when the company achieved profitability at the city level across all its operational hubs, while maintaining negligible bad debts and industry-best receivables turnaround.

Commenting on the funding, Mansi Mahansaria, founder, JustDeliveries, said, "When we launched JustDeliveries, we recognized that solving the gaps for the F&B industry required more than just infrastructure—it demanded a fundamental rethinking of logistics partnerships. By integrating technology with a flexible asset network, we have built a platform that scales with our clients' needs while ensuring cost efficiency and reliability."

NABVENTURES CIO, Ashish Km Choudhury, highlighted the strategic value of the company's model saying, "Their impressive growth, focus on profitability, and strong client base underscore our confidence in their ability to transform the F&B supply chain landscape by driving efficiency and reducing wastage."

VC Grid's Vansh Oberoi echoed this sentiment, stating, "In a sector traditionally burdened by high capital expenditure and fragmented service providers, Mansi and her team have engineered an asset-light platform that delivers consistent cold chain integrity while achieving early profitability."

With India's cold chain logistics market projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.5 per cent through 2030, JustDeliveries is positioned to become a crucial infrastructure player in the evolving food and pharma supply chains.