Kalaari Capital Leads USD 2.25 Mn Funding for AI-Driven Design Startup Figr AI-powered design platform Figr accelerates UI/UX design with new funding, aiming to enhance product development, expand teams, and drive global growth through generative AI advancements.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Figr Founders

Bengaluru-based startup Figr has secured USD 2.25 million in Series A funding, led by Kalaari Capital with support from Antler, Golden Sparrow, and angel investors.

This new capital will drive the company's focus on enhancing its AI-powered design platform, specifically advancing custom AI models for UI/UX design. Additionally, Figr plans to expand its product and growth teams, setting the stage for further global expansion.

Figr, co-founded by Moksh Garg and Chirag Singla, is transforming the UI/UX design process by automating time-consuming, non-creative tasks. With over 75,000 signups and 500,000 queries processed, Figr's platform enables design teams to create user interfaces up to 10 times faster, slashing design timelines and costs. Its global appeal is clear, with 80% of its user base located outside India.

"Our vision is to empower every design team to create beautiful and functional interfaces without being bogged down by tedious, repetitive work," said Chirag Singla, Co-founder of Figr.

Moksh Garg, Co-founder and CEO, added, "We saw designers spending weeks on research and wireframing before even starting the creative work. Figr handles these non-creative tasks, allowing designers to focus on what they do best."

Sampath P, Partner at Kalaari Capital, expressed his excitement about the potential of generative AI in revolutionising product development, particularly in design. "The platform seamlessly integrates with existing workflows, driving significant productivity gains," he said, praising the co-founders' vision and the platform's capacity to shape the future of product.
