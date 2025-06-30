Karnataka Bank MD Srikrishnan Sarma and ED Sekhar Rao Step Down Both cited the personal and relocation reasons.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Karnataka Bank MD Srikrishnan Sarma and ED Sekhar Rao

The Board of Directors of Karnataka Bank has accepted the resignation of its Managing Director and CEO, Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma. His resignation, due to personal reasons and a decision to relocate to Mumbai, will be effective from July 15, 2025.

The Bank's Executive Director, Sekhar Rao, has also stepped down citing personal reasons, including the inability to relocate to Mangaluru. His resignation will take effect from July 31, 2025.

In response, the Bank has set up a Search Committee to identify suitable candidates for both leadership roles. An experienced senior banker has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO), who will take charge on July 2, 2025. Other interim arrangements are being made, pending regulatory approval.

Addressing concerns raised in the Auditor's Report for FY25, the Bank confirmed that the issues noted in the "Emphasis of Matter" section have been discussed and amicably resolved.

Karnataka Bank has assured stakeholders that it remains financially sound and well capitalised. The leadership transition will not impact its ongoing transformation efforts, and the Bank remains committed to ensuring operational stability and long-term growth.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Eggoz Raises USD 20 Mn Led by Gaja Capital to Fuel Market Expansion

Existing investors including IvyCap Ventures, Rebright Partners, Avaana Capital, Merisis Opportunities Fund, Nabventures, Blue Dot Capital, and Artek Chemicals also participated in the round.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Aukera Raises USD 15 Mn Funding to Expand Lab-Grown Diamond Retail Footprint

The funding round was led by Peak XV Partners, with continued backing from existing investors including Fireside Ventures, Sparrow Capital, Prath Ventures, and Alteria Capital.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growth Strategies

The Micro, Small, and Mighty: MSME Day 2025

The story of India's MSMEs is far from over. Their future will be shaped not only by how well they adopt new technologies but also by how inclusively they grow, how strategically they invest, and how sustainably they operate.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Leadership

How I Stopped Letting Emotion Sabotage My Leadership — And How You Can Too

Learn how one CEO transformed their leadership — and their company's growth — by breaking the habit of making emotion-driven decisions.

By Jason Barnard
News and Trends

Amul Tops India's Food Brand Rankings Again, Mother Dairy Climbs to Second: Report

Among food brands, Britannia took third place, followed by Karnataka's Nandini and Dabur in fourth and fifth positions respectively

By Entrepreneur Staff