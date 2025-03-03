The event intended to affirm the state's position as one of the world's leading hubs for AVGC-XR and a key driver of India's global leadership in immersive media and entertainment.

The three-day Bengaluru GAFX 2025, organized by the Department of E, IT and BT, Government of Karnataka, and ABAI at the Lalit Ashok, concluded today, marking a resounding success.

Karnataka is not just India's IT, biotech, and skill capital, but is on its way to become the global capital for creativity said Priyank Kharge, Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Govt. of Karnataka at the recently concluded GAFX 2025, organised by the Ministry in Bengaluru.

Kharge added that the AVGC-XR sector is no longer just about entertainment; it is a powerful economic force driving innovation, employment, and global influence and that the state's focus will be on skill development, reskilling, and cross-skilling through initiatives like Nipuna Karnataka, ensuring the talent competes on a global stage.

Karnataka is also investing in incubators, Centers of Excellence, and original IP creation to position the state as a leader in animation, gaming, VFX, and XR, said Kharge, according to a release.

Biren Ghose, Chairman, Bengaluru GAFX & President, ABAI said, "There are tangible outcomes that will be an accelerator for India's creative technology industries. The support of the Department of ITBT, Government of Karnataka, has been instrumental in continuing to catapult this industry to global excellence. GAFX 2025 has succeeded in providing rich exploration, creating never-before experiences and highlighting the disruption that will enable studios, startups, and talent to make a lasting impact on the global stage."

The event also featured an investor connect programme, aimed at closing the gap between startups and potential investors. The program this year featured 29 investors from 22 different organisations with 34 potential startups across the AVGC industry.

A session named 'Future Frames: Showcasing Karnataka's Rising AVGC Startups' also featured industry leaders sharing their entrepreneurial journeys and discussed key elements of the evolving AVGC landscape in the state.

The discussion also involved the crucial role of government support, in particular the Elevate Grant and the 3rd AVGC Policy (2024-2029).