Get All Access for $5/mo

Karnataka Tops List With Highest Number Of EV Charging Stations In India The achievement has been made possible with collaborative efforts of various sources, including central government's FAME subsidy and investment from state electricity discoms.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Photo Curtesy: Freepik

With 5,765 charging stations in the state, Karnataka is leading the country in having the largest number of electric vehicles charging station with a significant 85 per cent of the total number set up in Bengaluru, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) said in a recent report.

"Emphasizing the use of electric vehicles, Karnataka has the distinction of having the highest number of public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the country.

According to a report released by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, there are a total of 5,765 EV charging stations in the state. This is a testament to the state government's commitment towards sustainable and clean energy use," Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Karnataka said.

The achievement has been made possible with collaborative efforts of various sources, including central government's FAME subsidy and investment from state electricity discoms.

"Karnataka has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the electric vehicle sector, becoming the first state in India to introduce an EV policy in 2017. This pioneering initiative was further bolstered in 2021 with enhanced incentives, reflecting the state's unwavering commitment to advancing electric mobility. Looking ahead, the government is set to develop model EV cities across Karnataka, a strategic move aimed at significantly boosting EV adoption and establishing a sustainable transportation framework for the future," state energy department said in a statement.

Additionally, the government is also planning to invest INR 35 crore for setting up charging centres in partnership with power discoms, further supporting the growth and accessibility of EVs in Karnataka.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Former Venture Highway Investor Aviral Bhatnagar Introduces AJVC to Support Early-Stage Indian Startups

With a deep understanding of the enterprise software and artificial intelligence sectors, Bhatnagar's experience is set to drive AJVC's focus on pre-seed investments, filling a critical funding gap in India's startup ecosystem.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Quick Commerce Companies Celebrated Raksha Bandhan With Record High Sales

Quick commerce companies enjoyed Raksha Bandhan with highest ever sales in one day

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Eight Startups Join IIMA Ventures' Second People and Culture Accelerator to Tackle Growth Challenges

The accelerator is crafted for startups in the seed to Series A stages, offering a comprehensive curriculum that addresses the wide array of challenges growing companies face.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

I Built a Successful Business in a Niche Industry — Here's My Advice for Entrepreneurs Trying to Do the Same

Creating a trash-bin cleaning business from scratch was a labor of love and came with some unexpected surprises.

By John Conway
Business News

How to Start a Multi-Million Dollar Company, According to an IBM Engineer Turned Founder

Leah Solivan took her company from idea to Ikea acquisition.

By Sherin Shibu