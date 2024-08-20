The achievement has been made possible with collaborative efforts of various sources, including central government's FAME subsidy and investment from state electricity discoms.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With 5,765 charging stations in the state, Karnataka is leading the country in having the largest number of electric vehicles charging station with a significant 85 per cent of the total number set up in Bengaluru, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) said in a recent report.

"Emphasizing the use of electric vehicles, Karnataka has the distinction of having the highest number of public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the country.

According to a report released by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, there are a total of 5,765 EV charging stations in the state. This is a testament to the state government's commitment towards sustainable and clean energy use," Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Karnataka said.

"Karnataka has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the electric vehicle sector, becoming the first state in India to introduce an EV policy in 2017. This pioneering initiative was further bolstered in 2021 with enhanced incentives, reflecting the state's unwavering commitment to advancing electric mobility. Looking ahead, the government is set to develop model EV cities across Karnataka, a strategic move aimed at significantly boosting EV adoption and establishing a sustainable transportation framework for the future," state energy department said in a statement.

Additionally, the government is also planning to invest INR 35 crore for setting up charging centres in partnership with power discoms, further supporting the growth and accessibility of EVs in Karnataka.