The collaboration is set to redefine the premium beer segment in the UK and European markets, blending the strengths of all three entities.

Kati Patang Lifestyle Limited, a leading name in craft beer segment, has made a significant move into the UK market by acquiring a 23% stake in CHADKP Holdings Limited, the parent company of Chadlington Brewery and The Tite Inn, Oxford. The acquisition, facilitated through Kati Patang's UK subsidiary, is accompanied by a three-year licensing agreement to brew its iconic gluten-free Saffron Lager at Chadlington Brewery.

This strategic collaboration represents a significant milestone in Kati Patang's global expansion efforts. Situated in the scenic Cotswolds, Chadlington Brewery and The Tite Inn bring a unique blend of British brewing heritage and community-centric hospitality. Together, the partnership aims to redefine the premium beer segment across the UK and Europe by merging the innovative flavors of India with the precise brewing techniques of Britain.

"We are delighted to embark on this exciting venture with Chadlington Brewery and The Tite Inn Chadlington," stated Shantanu Upadhyay, Executive Director of Kati Patang Lifestyle Limited. "This collaboration exemplifies our unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and community-driven growth. By uniting our expertise, we aim to establish a strong foothold in the UK and Europe, offering a unique blend of Indian artistry and British brewing heritage."

Chadlington Brewery, known for its beers brewed using pure Oxfordshire spring water, shares a commitment to vegan-friendly and high-quality production. The Tite Inn Chadlington, a historic 18th-century pub, serves as a perfect venue to showcase the collaboration, fostering a harmonious blend of Indian and British beer traditions.

Jason Chipchase, CEO of the joint venture and a shareholder in both Chadlington Brewery and The Tite Inn, said, "This dynamic collaboration between two iconic beer brands will activate Kati Patang across pubs, restaurants, and supermarkets, while scaling Chadlington Brewery's own-label offerings. Together, we envision creating a vibrant ecosystem of unique taprooms in key cities across the UK."

Plans are already underway to launch distinctive taprooms in major UK cities, offering beer enthusiasts a chance to savor the unique brews born from this partnership. The collaboration will also enhance Chadlington Brewery's production capabilities, supporting the growth of its flagship brands.

Strategic advisor Nigel Eastwood highlighted the synergy of this partnership: "By blending Kati Patang's distinctive Indian flavors with Chadlington's unmatched brewing expertise, we're unlocking significant potential in the craft beer market."