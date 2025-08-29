The UK collection features 197 products across eyes, lips and face, including the popular Hydra Crème Lipstick, Hydrating Foundation and Velvet Creme Blush.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kay Beauty, an Indian makeup brand co-founded by actor Katrina Kaif and Nykaa, has made its debut in the UK through a partnership with Space NK, a British retailer focused on personal care and beauty products.

Known for its lightweight, skin-friendly formulas, Kay Beauty combines modern innovation with India's beauty traditions. Its products are enriched with ingredients such as chamomile, marula oil, ceramides and avocado butter, aligning with its philosophy of "Makeup That Kares."

"Kay Beauty celebrates the transformative power of beauty, encouraging self-expression and empowering people to feel confident in their own unique identity. To be the first Indian brand on Space NK shelves makes this moment incredibly meaningful," said co-founder Katrina Kaif in a statement.

Nykaa cofounder Adwaita Nayar added, "The launch of Kay Beauty in the UK is more than just a brand milestone. It represents a modern Indian voice in global beauty, one that is inclusive, confident, and here to make a lasting impact."

The UK collection features 197 products across eyes, lips and face, including the popular Hydra Crème Lipstick, Hydrating Foundation and Velvet Creme Blush.

With its launch, Kay Beauty aims to meet the growing demand among British Asians for inclusive, high-performance makeup rooted in heritage. Kay Beauty products will be available from September 3 at select Space NK stores and official website.