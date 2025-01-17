Kedaara Capital Invests USD 350 Mn in Impetus Technologies to Drive Data and AI Innovation The strategic stake aims to accelerate Impetus' innovation pipeline and global growth, leveraging its 3,000-strong engineering talent and cutting-edge solutions.

By Entrepreneur Staff

In a significant boost to the data and AI sector, private equity firm Kedaara Capital has invested USD 350 million in Impetus Technologies, a global leader in data, analytics, and artificial intelligence solutions.

The strategic stake aims to accelerate Impetus' innovation pipeline and global growth, leveraging its 3,000-strong engineering talent and cutting-edge solutions.

"Data, Analytics, and AI are transformative forces reshaping industries," said Sunish Sharma, Founder and Managing Partner at Kedaara. "Impetus stands out as a leader in delivering cutting-edge solutions to top-tier clients with exceptional talent."

Impetus specialises in automating data platform modernisation, optimising cloud costs, and unlocking advanced data capabilities for generative AI. Flagship solutions like LeapLogicä streamline cloud and data migration, helping businesses harness their data assets more effectively.

This partnership will enable Impetus to expand offerings in generative AI, advanced analytics, and operational excellence, with support from Kedaara's experienced leadership.

"The age of data-driven strategic business advantage is upon us, and Impetus is at the forefront. The most successful business leaders today recognise data as their most valuable asset and strive to leverage it at the speed of their business, no matter where it resides," said Praveen Kankariya, Founder and Executive Chairman of Impetus Technologies.

The global data and AI market is projected to surpass USD 500 billion in the coming years, according to Gartner, with double-digit growth driven by the demand for data-driven innovation.

Kedaara Capital, managing over USD 6 billion in assets, has a strong track record of building market-leading businesses in sectors like technology, financial services, and healthcare. This investment positions Impetus Technologies to lead the charge in shaping the future of data and AI innovation.
