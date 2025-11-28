The deal aims to strengthen Kellton's global ServiceNow delivery capabilities and support its plan to build integrated and intelligent automation ecosystems for enterprises worldwide.

Hyderabad-based technology consulting firm Kellton has announced the acquisition of Kumori Technologies, an IT services company.

The acquisition is part of Kellton's broader strategy to deepen its expertise in high demand digital platforms and expand its ability to support Fortune 500 companies and fast growing digital first businesses across markets.

Kellton operates as an AI led digital transformation and consulting firm with global delivery centers. It works with enterprises to build scalable digital platforms, modernise operations, and advance automation. The company has more than 2,000 professionals across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, offering services in cloud, data, AI, enterprise platforms and digital product engineering.

Kumori Technologies, founded in 2018, is a ServiceNow Partner focused on digital innovation and enterprise implementations. The company delivers secure and scalable solutions across AI, ITSM, ITOM, HRSD, GRC and Hardware Asset Management modules. It has a team of more than 70 certified consultants working from offices in India, Singapore, the UAE, the USA and Australia.

The acquisition reinforces Kellton's commitment to helping organisations build connected and intelligent digital ecosystems driven by automation, integration and human insight.