Kennect Raises $700,000 In Seed Funding

Kennect, a Mumbai-based software-as-a-service sales acceleration startup, raised $700,000 in Seed funding led by FortyTwo VC.

FortyTwo VC is a Dallas, Texas-based venture fund with an investment focus on disruptive enterprise tech opportunities.

"We all know sales is hard and managing sales compensation can be a pain point for many companies. Kennect aims to reward the hard work of every sales professional through an incentive platform that helps them stay on top of their incentive earnings. With its intelligent nudge feature, every sales rep is now aware of their next best action in real-time to boost their take-home compensation," said Pulkit Agrawal, co-founder and CEO, Kennect.

"The team at Kennect - Pulkit, Pralok and Omkar have built the foundation for a great business. They have a leading platform, a marquee list of customers and a solid global GTM strategy," said Asutosh Upadhyay, co-founder and general partner at FortyTwo VC.

Kennect's no-code platform allows enterprises to design, simulate and automate their incentive plans. The startup aims to become the preferred and most flexible, intuitive, user-friendly solution for sales incentives. It helps improve sales productivity by providing performance and incentive visibility for the sales representatives.