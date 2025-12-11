Under the MoU, Keto Motors will set up a Greenfield electric bus manufacturing facility at Jadcherla with an investment of INR 300 crore.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Keto Motors Private Limited, a Hyderabad-based electric vehicle maker, has announced a major expansion plan after signing a MoU with the Government of Telangana at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025.

The agreement was formalised in the presence of the Minister for Industries and Commerce, D Sridhar Babu, marking a significant step for the state as it strengthens its position in India's growing electric mobility sector.

Under the MoU, Keto Motors will set up a Greenfield electric bus manufacturing facility at Jadcherla with an investment of INR 300 crore. The upcoming plant is intended to produce electric buses ranging from 9 metres to 13 metres for both intra-city and inter-city transportation needs.

According to the company, the project is expected to create more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs over the next three years.

Minister Sridhar Babu said, "This initiative highlights Telangana's rapid rise as the EV capital of India. The State Government remains committed to providing world-class infrastructure, progressive policies and a robust ecosystem to accelerate sustainable mobility solutions."

Keto Motors also revealed that it is developing a unified digital ticketing system aimed at allowing commuters to travel across autos, cars and buses using a single ticket. The platform is expected to improve affordability, convenience and operational efficiency for public transport users.

The company, founded in 2018, currently manufactures electric three-wheelers for passenger and cargo use. Its Trilux and Bulke Plus vehicles are widely deployed for last-mile mobility in several markets. The new agreement marks Keto Motors' entry into the electric bus segment, which the company says remains underserved despite rising demand.

Rajeev YSR, Group Chief Marketing Officer, said "Public transportation today operates in silos. Our mission is to bridge these gaps through a seamlessly integrated multimodal electric mobility ecosystem."

Director Venkatesh Challa added "The industry is facing a major supply shortage of electric buses. Our Jadcherla facility will begin with an annual capacity of more than 1000 buses and will expand based on market demand."