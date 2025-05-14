Kinetic Engineering Grants Brand License to KWV to Drive EV Vision Under the licensing agreement, KWV receives a non-exclusive right to use the Kinetic brand for three years, with provisions for renewal based on market and strategic alignment.

Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Kinetic Engineering Ltd

Kinetic Engineering Limited (KEL), a pioneer in India's automotive landscape, has announced the official grant of its iconic Kinetic brand license to its subsidiary, Kinetic Watts and Volts Ltd.

(KWV), marking a bold step into the electric vehicle (EV) era. Incorporated on September 27, 2022, KWV was created with the mandate to explore alternative mobility solutions, particularly in the EV space.

With this development, KWV is poised to unveil its EV product portfolio and go-to-market strategy. The move signals the company's readiness to commence commercial operations, supported by robust partnerships and a clear roadmap to cater to the growing demand for sustainable mobility in India.

KEL, alongside other promoters, has invested INR 42.83 crore in KWV and plans to infuse an additional INR 29 crore shortly. This will bring the total investment to INR 71.83 crore and increase KEL's ownership in KWV to 80%, reinforcing its strategic commitment to electric mobility.

Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Kinetic Engineering Ltd, said, "The Kinetic brand has been a symbol of innovation, trust, and progress for over five decades. As we step into the electric era, we are excited to see Kinetic Watts and Volts carry this proud legacy forward. This license is not just a business arrangement – it's the handover of a rich heritage into capable hands, committed to shaping the future of mobility."

Under the licensing agreement, KWV receives a non-exclusive right to use the Kinetic brand for three years, with provisions for renewal based on market and strategic alignment. This partnership will allow KWV to build on Kinetic's brand equity while developing cutting-edge EVs tailored for the Indian consumer.

Meanwhile, Kinetic Group is deepening its EV ecosystem presence, supplying critical components such as gearboxes and axles, and has also entered the battery manufacturing sector under its "Range X" brand.

This milestone marks Kinetic's strong push towards redefining mobility for India's electric future.
