The company intends to utilize the funds towards scaling up production at its manufacturing facility in Supa (Maharashtra), marketing and distribution of its current products including the recently-launched E-Luna, and towards research and development of new products.

Kinetic Green, a manufacturer of Electric Vehicles has secured a USD25 million investment from Greater Pacific Capital as part of an overall targeted Series A fundraise of up to USD40 million.

This is the first external equity fundraise by Kinetic Green, and it comes at a time when the Indian EV market is at an inflection point. EV Penetration in India has reached approximately 6 per cent, with electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers seeing the fastest adoption and becoming the primary growth drivers of the sector.

Electric vehicle sales in India are expected to grow rapidly with a targeted 30 per cent EV penetration by 2030, driven by favourable government policies for increased adoption of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

In addition to scaling up its sales of electric two- and three-wheelers in India, Kinetic Green will also focus on global expansion, in particular through the launch of its premium golf cart range which are designed, developed and manufactured through an exclusive joint venture with the Lamborghini family of Italy.

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green said, "The partnership with Greater Pacific Capital marks a pivotal moment for Kinetic Green. Our mission has always been to lead the transition to sustainable mobility and make electric vehicles accessible to a broader audience. This investment will enable us to enhance our capabilities, drive zero-emission transportation, and contribute significantly to India's energy transition goals. As India moves towards its 2030 EV targets, Kinetic Green is well-positioned to be a key driver in this transformation."

Ketan Patel, Founder and CEO, GPC said, "India's successful energy transition is critical for the World to meet its Net Zero objectives, and as the country scales into the third largest economy globally in the next 4-5 years, and its middle class rapidly expands, the electrification of transport will be a crucial element of this transition. The Kinetic Group has been at the forefront of innovation in India's automotive sector for the last 50 years and with Kinetic Green and products such as the E-Luna, is well positioned to provide innovative and aspirational electric vehicles to India's large, young and growing population. We are excited to partner with Kinetic Green to help them rapidly scale their business across the country and help drive India's energy transition forward."