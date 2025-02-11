KiranaPro Acquires Joper.app to Strengthen Hyperlocal Grocery Delivery Network This strategic move is set to bolster KiranaPro's capabilities in vendor acquisition, hyperlocal marketing, and efficient grocery delivery while expanding its service footprint across India.

KiranaPro, an AI-powered quick commerce platform, has announced the acquisition of Joper.app, a hyperlocal grocery delivery service connecting small kirana stores with customers. This strategic move is set to bolster KiranaPro's capabilities in vendor acquisition, hyperlocal marketing, and efficient grocery delivery while expanding its service footprint across India.

Joper.app, which operates in over 25 cities, including Ranchi, Thane, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Mysuru, has established a loyal customer base and successfully onboarded numerous store owners. Renowned for its expertise in marketing and vendor acquisition, Joper.app has built a strong reputation in the hyperlocal commerce sector. Through this acquisition, KiranaPro will integrate Joper.app's operations, leveraging its proven strengths in local vendor outreach and customer engagement.

Deepak Ravindran, Co-founder and CEO of KiranaPro, stated, "This acquisition strengthens KiranaPro's presence in the hyperlocal commerce space and enhances tech-enabled solutions for local store owners, improving efficiency and customer experience. Sumit's experience in retail and insights shared through his YouTube channel will be an added asset, further benefiting our vendors and customers."

Founded by Deepak Ravindran and Dipankar Sarkar, KiranaPro empowers local kirana stores and supermarkets with cutting-edge AI technology. The platform enables 10-minute deliveries and provides flexible revenue models, ensuring small retailers remain competitive in today's fast-paced market.

Joper.app's founder, Sumit Gorai, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. "Both Joper and KiranaPro share the vision of empowering small kirana store owners. While Joper successfully onboarded vendors and built a loyal base, scaling required a robust technology platform. Partnering with KiranaPro allows us to realize this vision with AI-driven tools, ONDC integration, and voice-enabled ordering systems."

Following the acquisition, Joper.app's vendors, stores, and customers will transition to KiranaPro's unified ecosystem. KiranaPro plans to leverage Joper's expertise to enhance market reach and foster deeper partnerships with local stores. The combined strengths of AI-powered commerce and localised marketing will create new opportunities for kirana stores to scale their businesses effectively.

This acquisition reinforces KiranaPro's mission to empower small retailers and build a sustainable, tech-enabled retail ecosystem in India.
