KKR, a global investment firm, has completed a USD 2.5 billion fundraise focused on privately originated performing credit investments across the Asia Pacific region.

The fundraising consists of USD 1.8 billion committed to KKR Asia Credit Opportunities Fund II (ACOF II) and an additional USD 700 million raised through separately managed accounts that will pursue similar investment strategies.

At the time of its closing, ACOF II has become the largest pan-regional performing private credit fund in Asia Pacific. This follows KKR's first Asia-focused private credit fund, which closed at USD 1.1 billion in 2022 and was also the largest of its kind at inception.

Through ACOF II, KKR's Asia Credit platform has already signed 10 investments, representing USD 1.9 billion in commitments from KKR, including other pools of capital. The total transaction volume linked to these investments stands at USD 4.6 billion.

The Asia Credit platform is designed to provide customised private credit solutions to companies and financial sponsors across the region. Similar to its predecessor, ACOF II will invest in performing, privately originated credit and will target three main areas: senior and unitranche direct lending, capital solutions, and collateral-backed investments.

The fund attracted commitments from a wide range of investors, including insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, banks, corporates, and asset managers. Both new and existing investors participated in the fundraising.

Since 2019, KKR has completed more than 60 investments through its Asia Credit strategy. These investments represent approximately USD 8.3 billion of capital invested by KKR and a total transaction value of USD 27.5 billion. The firm has provided acquisition financing and tailored capital solutions across sectors such as healthcare, education, real estate, logistics, and infrastructure. Its Asia Pacific credit activities cover markets including Australia, Greater China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia.

Globally, KKR has developed a large credit investment platform over the past two decades. As of September 30, 2025, the firm manages about USD 282 billion in credit assets worldwide. This includes leveraged credit, private credit, and strategic investments, supported by a team of around 250 credit professionals working across 12 offices.