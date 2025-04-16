Designed for secure, high-performance deployments, this collaboration aims to redefine how enterprises approach AI—balancing intelligence, autonomy, and compliance.

KOGO AI, a pioneer in Agentic AI infrastructure, has announced a strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to develop a robust, enterprise-grade private AI stack. Designed for secure, high-performance deployments, this collaboration aims to redefine how enterprises approach AI—balancing intelligence, autonomy, and compliance.

At the heart of this partnership lies KOGO AI's modular Agentic Platform, which enables organisations to deploy intelligent agents and fine-tuned models within private or hybrid environments. These deployments will leverage Qualcomm's Cloud AI 100 Ultra accelerators and the Qualcomm AI Inference Suite for optimized, power-efficient performance.

"Private AI is more than a trend—it's a fundamental shift," said Raj K Gopalakrishnan, Co-Founder and CEO of KOGO AI. "Our platform running on Qualcomm's accelerators gives enterprises full control over AI creation and governance without compromising on speed or innovation."

Qualcomm's Cloud AI 100 Ultra is a key enabler, supporting large-scale LLMs with up to 70 billion parameters, all within a 150W power envelope and 128GB memory configuration. "Together, we are empowering enterprises to create robust AI systems that respect data privacy while delivering performance at scale," said Savi Soin, SVP and President of Qualcomm India. "We believe the future lies in private AI."

The unified stack offers:

AI Agents as a Service : 60+ no-code agents for tasks like customer service, research, and claims processing.

: 60+ no-code agents for tasks like customer service, research, and claims processing. Models as a Service (MaaS) : No-code fine-tuning and deployment of LLMs such as Llama, Gemini, and Claude.

: No-code fine-tuning and deployment of LLMs such as Llama, Gemini, and Claude. Hardware-Accelerated Inference : Optimized for real-time generative AI and LLM workloads.

: Optimized for real-time generative AI and LLM workloads. Red Teaming and Compliance: Advanced adversarial testing and alignment with HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and GDPR.

Early use cases span across regulated sectors including fraud detection in banking, claims automation in insurance, and clinical decision support in healthcare. With flexible deployment options—ranging from fully on-premise to hybrid and edge computing—the platform supports secure and scalable AI adoption across field units and private data centers.

Currently available through an early access program, the joint Private AI stack will see general availability in Q3 2025. With quarterly updates planned, the partnership promises to continuously evolve with the needs of enterprise AI adopters.