KorinMi Raises INR 3 Cr to Expand Korean Skincare Clinics in India The fresh capital will be strategically deployed to enhance technology, bolster marketing, expand clinic operations, and roll out a new line of skincare products customised for Indian skin using advanced Korean skincare science.

KorinMi, a pioneering Korean skin clinic, has raised INR 3 crore (approx. USD 360,000) in a pre-seed funding round led by prominent angel investors including Vikas Agarwal, former CEO of Kaya Skin Clinic (UAE), and Vivek Kumar, CEO of Venture Garage, along with a network of CXOs and industry leaders.

The fresh capital will be strategically deployed to enhance technology, bolster marketing, expand clinic operations, and roll out a new line of skincare products customised for Indian skin using advanced Korean skincare science.

Founded in 2024 by Reshbha Munjal and Jenovia Daun Jung, KorinMi blends the clinical expertise of Korean dermatology with solutions tailored specifically for Indian skin. The brand's name—"Korin" (Korea + India) and "Mi" (meaning beauty in Korean)—embodies its mission to merge global beauty excellence with localised innovation.

KorinMi's cutting-edge clinics offer both non-invasive and invasive treatments backed by Korean dermatological science. A key differentiator is its 3D Korean skin analysis technology that evaluates over 15 skin parameters to deliver highly personalised care.

"While K-beauty enjoys immense popularity in India, professional clinics offering dermatologist-approved Korean treatments were missing," said Reshbha Munjal, Co-founder and CEO. "With KorinMi, we bridge this gap by offering authentic Korean solutions tailored to Indian skin needs."

Jenovia Daun Jung, Co-founder and COO, added, "We're offering a whole new category—professional K-beauty rooted in precision and results."

Investor Vikas Agarwal remarked, "What stood out was not just the strength of the concept, but the founders' vision and execution. KorinMi has already achieved profitability within six months—testament to the founders' operational excellence."

Having launched its flagship clinic in Gurugram just six months ago, KorinMi claims that it is already operationally profitable and has expanded to two locations in Delhi-NCR. The brand plans to scale rapidly with 25 clinics across major metros like Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad over the next three years.

KorinMi is also entering the D2C space with a curated range of professional-grade Korean homecare products formulated for Indian skin. With five hero products launched, it aims to build a trusted skincare ecosystem across India.
