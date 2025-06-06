Kosmc AI Raises Pre-Seed Round to Power AI-Driven Social Commerce The fresh funding will be used to enhance Kosmc AI's no-code product suite, deepen affiliate integrations, and scale operations across India and Southeast Asia.

Delhi-based startup Kosmc AI has secured USD 200,000 in pre-seed funding from undisclosed angel investors across India and the Middle East to expand its AI-led social commerce infrastructure.

The funding will be used to enhance Kosmc AI's no-code product suite, deepen affiliate integrations, and scale operations across India and Southeast Asia. The startup is on a mission to simplify how creators and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands monetise content and engagement across platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram.

Founded in 2024 by Ankur Gupta and Manavta Narula, Kosmc AI is building infrastructure that bridges the gap between social media engagement and actual commerce. The startup claims to have already supported over 160,000 monthly active users in more than 25 countries.

"Social platforms are now where discovery and engagement begin, but monetisation still relies on traditional e-commerce systems," said Ankur Gupta, Founder and CEO of Kosmc AI. "Kosmc is building infrastructure that allows individuals and brands to convert conversations and content into commerce—without needing code, commissions, or technical complexity."

Kosmc AI offers a powerful suite of four tools:

  • Link-in-bio storefronts for selling directly via social media
  • Chat automation tools for handling customer conversations
  • Smartlinks to simplify mobile checkout journeys
  • Affiliate infrastructure that connects creators with D2C brands

The company's no-code approach empowers digital-first entrepreneurs, content creators, and early-stage brands to own their commerce journey in a mobile-first, creator-led economy.

Co-founder and COO Manavta Narula added, "The company's mission is to make the digital economy more accessible. Commerce today needs to be creator-first, mobile-native, and frictionless. We are building tools that allow anyone to own their narrative, engage meaningfully, and earn from their presence online without heavy dependencies."

As the creator economy continues to surge, Kosmc AI positions itself at the forefront—enabling seamless monetisation where content, community, and commerce converge.
