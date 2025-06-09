You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kosmc AI, a social commerce infrastructure startup, has raised $200,000 in pre-seed funding from a group of undisclosed angel investors based in India and the Middle East. According to a press release issued by the company, the capital will be used to enhance its no-code product suite, expand affiliate integrations, and scale operations across India and Southeast Asia.

Kosmc AI is tackling what it calls a fundamental mismatch between how users interact on social platforms and how commerce actually happens. While platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram drive high engagement, the company argues that monetisation mechanisms remain outdated and inefficient.

"Social platforms are now where discovery and engagement begin, but monetisation still relies on traditional e-commerce systems," said Ankur Gupta, CEO, Kosmc AI. "Kosmc is building infrastructure that allows individuals and brands to convert conversations and content into commerce, without needing code, commissions, or technical complexity."

With over 160,000 monthly active users across 25 countries, the platform primarily serves content creators, digital-first entrepreneurs, and early-stage consumer brands. Its toolset includes link-in-bio storefronts for direct sales via social media, chat automation to handle customer interactions, mobile-optimised checkout Smartlinks, and affiliate tools to connect brands with creators and micro-influencers.

The rise of short-form video, chat-based transactions, and influencer marketing is reshaping how consumers discover and purchase products. Kosmc AI is aiming to serve as a backbone for this emerging model of commerce—one that bypasses traditional e-commerce gatekeepers.

Manavta Narula, co-founder and COO, underscored the company's broader ambition. "Commerce today needs to be creator-first, mobile-native, and frictionless," she said. "We are building tools that allow anyone to own their narrative, engage meaningfully, and earn from their presence online without heavy dependencies."