Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Marks First Close of INR 1,600 Cr Life Sciences Fund The fund aims to target early- to growth-stage companies across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, digital health, and diagnostics.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Ltd, a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Group, announced the first close of its Kotak Life Sciences Fund, a private equity vehicle aimed at India's healthcare and life sciences sector.

The fund, sized at INR 1,600 crore (USD 193 million), has secured INR 250 crore (USD 30.2 million) from family offices, institutional investors, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and industry executives.

The fund aims to target early- to growth-stage companies across pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, digital health, and diagnostics. "This fundraising underscores investor confidence in our track record and the structural opportunities in the healthcare sector," said Lakshmi Iyer, CEO of Investment and Strategy at Kotak Alternate Asset Managers.

The firm announced the fund in November 2024, intending to raise up to USD 190 million. Kotak Alternate Asset Managers has a strong history in life sciences, having deployed nearly INR 4,000 crore in healthcare-related ventures over the past two years.

Ashish Ranjan, director of private equity at the firm, said, "Life sciences is a sector where we see immense potential for long-term growth. Our focus is on businesses that can innovate and scale over the next decade," he stated.

Notable investments by Kotak in the life sciences space include Ahammune Biosciences, a biopharma company developing therapies for dermatological conditions, and Immuneel Therapeutics, specialising in cell and gene therapies for cancer. Other portfolio companies include Niramai Health Analytix, an AI-based breast cancer detection startup; Monitra Healthcare, a wearable health monitoring device developer; and Eyestem Research, which works on cell therapy for retinal diseases.

With over USD 22 billion in assets under management, Kotak Alternate Asset Managers continues to expand its footprint in private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and credit.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Models

3 Business Models That Will Shape the Future of Entrepreneurship in 2025 and Beyond

This article helps entrepreneurs to understand how they can improve business using AI and other models for growing their business.

By Jason Hennessey
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

He Immigrated to the U.S. and Started a Business. It's 'Not the Sexiest' But Sells Over 6,000 Units Daily — Up to $25,000 Apiece — Anyway.

When 16-year-old Amir Loloi emigrated from Iran, he didn't intend to stay in the U.S. forever. Then those plans changed.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Everstone Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Wingify to Boost Global SaaS Growth

The deal includes a significant investment aimed at accelerating product innovation and expanding VWO's global reach.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Innovation

7 Ways AI Made My Work Smarter — and Not Harder

AI helps me optimize operations, accelerate creativity and build more efficient teams.

By Andrey Fadeev